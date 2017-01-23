Rooney "committed" and "happy" at Manchester United, no hint of move to Chinese Super League

(Picture source: Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images)

Wayne Rooney insists that he is still committed and happy at Manchester United despite interest from China but admits that he wants to play more games at the club.

Rooney finally overtook Sir Bobby Chalton's record of 249 goals at the weekend against Stoke City when his late free kick rescued a 1-1 draw at the Bet365 Stadium which extended the club's unbeaten run to 17 games.

Rooney confirms that he is committed and happy at United

The striker though had to do it coming off the bench in the second half and his future is far from certain at United but he says that remains fully focused in helping United to win trophies under Jose Mourinho.

Rooney, speaking to Sky Sports after receiving the Football Writers' Association's Tribute Award on Sunday, said that he is still "committed" to playing at United and that he has been "at the club for a long time" having a huge amount of success during his time at the club.

The striker though did admit that "football is a strange game" nowadays and that "anything can happen" out nowhere but for now he confirmed that he is "happy at Manchester United" and wants to score even more goals during the rest of the season.

Rooney not giving anything away about his future

Rooney continued to say that even though he is happy at United he admitted that he wants "to play more games". However, at the moment he is in a "happy place" at United and "I have a year, with an option of a year to go" so at the end of the season "we will see what happens" but before that he just wants to concentrate on football.

Rooney was reported to have recieved an offer to join Beijing Guoan before the start of the season but he turned them down then but might rethink the offer at the end of the season.

So far for United this season, Rooney has made 16 Premier League appearances but only half of those as a starter and due to that he has only scored two goals in the league.