Adnan Januzaj told he needs to show strength in relegation fight, says David Moyes

Above: Adnan Januzaj in action during Sunderland's 2-0 defeat to West Brom | Photo: Getty Images/Shaun Botterill

Manchester United and Sunderland loanee Adnan Januzaj has been told by David Moyes that he needs to show strength in the Black Cats relegation fight.

Needs to show more

Since bursting on the scene with the Red Devils, the young Belgian has failed to kick on from there after failed spells at both Old Trafford and Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

There was hope when his former manager brought him to the Stadium of Light on a season-long loan, but once again has failed to show much with just one goal in his 18 appearances.

The 21-year-old is currently deep in a relegation battle with the Black Cats, and Moyes has stressed that the youngster needs to show something in their attempt to beat the drop.

“I know he is a really, really good footballer," Moyes told The Telegraph. "And wouldn’t be out of place playing for many top teams, that is for sure.”

"What I would say to him - and have told him - is that we need more from him," he stated. "He is going to have to show more strength."

“He has great skills but at this moment he is finding it tough," the Scotsman admitted. "It was competitive today but that’s good."

"It can’t always be games that suit him," the 53-year-old stressed. “Adnan has the ability to be a really top player but it is for him to show how good a player he is."

"He has a tough ask here," Moyes concluded. "But it will be a good education for him and part of building himself up.”

Wants to be reunited

Januzaj was one of the players that were involved in the youth side involving current first-team midfielder Paul Pogba, who recently made his world record return to United this summer.

The Belgian currently only has 18 months left on his current contract, and he confirmed that Pogba has been asking if he will return to Old Trafford to play with each other once again.

"Paul is a great player," Januzaj old The Sun. "He made a different choice but eventually he was successful and he has returned."

"He remains a great player," the Belgian stated. "He's a very good friend. At United, we were always together."

"We went to dinner together, played the Playstation," the youngster reminisced. "He was a brother to me."

"Of course, Paul asks if I'll be back at Manchester United," he stressed."He wants to play with me."

"But I am now at Sunderland and I have to do what's right for the club," the 21-year-old confirmed. "These are decisions from above."

"I'm a professional footballer," Januzaj concluded. "I have to remain professional and work."

