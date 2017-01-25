Wayne Rooney's scoring record won't be broken, states Sir Alex Ferguson

Above: Wayne Rooney celebrating his record goal in the 1-1 draw with Stoke City | Photo: Getty Images/Gareth Copley

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, has stated that he doesn't believes that Wayne Rooney's new scoring record at the club will be broken.

Don't think it will happen

It has been a long awaited achievement for Rooney, who finally broke it last Saturday scoring his 250th United goal in the 1-1 draw with Stoke City.

Rooney has rightly been plauded for beating Sir Bobby Charlton's record after 44 years, and Ferguson rightly praised his former player's achievement and proclaimed it is unlikely that will ever be beaten.

"Well it lasted for 44 years I think," Ferguson told MUTV. "When Wayne Rooney joined the club I could never imagine anybody could beat Sir Bobby's record."

"So his achievement is outstanding," he stated. "It's amazing. He's 200-odd games short of Bobby's playing record and that makes it even more amazing."

"I don't think [anyone can overtake Wayne]," the manager admitted. "I couldn't say never - never say never."

"But if you look at modern-day football," the Scotsman stressed. "Manchester United are one of the few clubs who can keep players for over 10 years."

"It is more difficult than ever but we were very lucky if you look at my time," the 75-year-old affirmed. "Even in Sir Matt Busby's time, we had players who stayed for more than 10 years."

"Many, many players did that and Wayne is one of them," Ferguson added. "But, in the modern day, you see it happening less and less that players stay for that length of time."

No question of his value

The skipper has been a loyal servant at Old Trafford since his move way back in 2004, despite some bumps along the way Rooney is very much a club legend in the eyes of many.

However some have scrutinised the 31-year-old for not fulfilling his true potential, but Ferguson stated that he was definitely worth his value.

"The only way you can assess value," he said. "Is the length of time he has been at the club,"

"The young ones that came through," the former coach stressed. "Like Ryan [Giggs], Paul [Scholes] and Gary [Neville] lasted more than 10 years."

"The only way you can really judge value is the length of time you've got with them," the Scotsman admitted. "So the only way you can judge is that and with the case of Wayne."

"What we felt at the time was 18 years of age," he continued. "Had huge potential."

" Hopefully if we have got him for 10 years, £27m is nothing," Ferguson concluded. "It is gone like that... the value was there, no question."

