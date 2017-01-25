The future at Manchester United is bright, insists goalkeeper David De Gea

Above: De Gea celebrates United's victory over Tottenham at Old Trafford earlier this season|Photo: GettyImages/Clive Brunskill

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is full of confidence in their current squad as he touched upon the positive atmosphere within the dressing room.

The Red Devils are still involved in four competitions as the business end of the season looms, with Jose Mourinho's side just one game away from the final of the EFL Cup.

Team spirit

Furthermore, Mourinho’s summer signings Eric Bailly, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have all proved their worth this season, and De Gea is excited by the current squad.

“I think times are exciting," he told Manchester Evening News, adding that the atmosphere behind the scenes is"very, very positive."

He continued: "We’ve got a great bunch of lads, some excellent players in terms of their qualities. Everything’s in our favour for things to work out well for us. We need to put the hard work in."

The Spaniard also feels United have "a solid group" who are "very close-knit" and declared: "It’s a case of concentrating on winning these games. The future’s bright with this group of players and the confidence as it is."

Mr reliable

De Gea has been named the club’s Player of the Year for the past three seasons and the Spaniard is enjoying another fine campaign in between the sticks this term.

The Spanish international has kept seven clean sheets in 22 appearances in the Premier League this season and he is yet to miss a league game this campaign.

The 26-year-old is the one constant at the back for the Reds, with an ever-changing back four in front of him, although the centre-back pairing of Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo has flourished in recent weeks.

Mourinho’s side are currently on a 17-game unbeaten run but following two draws in the Premier League against Liverpool and Stoke City, he will be keen to ensure they don’t lose pace with the current top four.

United’s next match is on Thursday evening as they travel to Hull for the EFL Cup semi-final second leg at the KCOM stadium, having won the first leg at Old Trafford 2-0.