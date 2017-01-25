Hull City vs Manchester United Live Stream Score Commentary in EFL Cup 2017

Hull City vs Manchester United Live Stream Score Commentary EFL Cup 2017

"He does not have a lot of time to work to improve the relationship with the players but he has brought in three players that already have this connection to try to accelerate the process," said Mourinho. "They played against us very well, they played the matches they won at home very well too. They played against Chelsea very well too. So I think they're in a good situation."

"The people that have come in are already connected with the manager's idea. I think that was clever at this moment," Mourinho continued.

"I knew that Marco was such a good coach that the team would really improve," said Mourinho. Of course, "there is still a very difficult job in hand, still a big fight with some other five, six or seven teams to avoid relegation, but he is a very good coach."

Mourinho insisted he "knew" that Marco Silva would start well at Hull City and praised his opposite number ahead of tonight's match. "It is no surprise to me," said Mourinho. The United man said that Hull's improved performances and results "is not just because there is always an impact, there is always a new feeling," when a new manager is appointed.

Silva is also without defenders Curtis Davies, Moses Odubajo and Alex Bruce. Bruce is one former-United player who won't get to play against his old club, and another is Will Keane, the striker who joined the Tigers from Man United last year after over a decade at Old Trafford.

Hull will be without Robert Snodgrass with a move to Burnley set to be confirmed soon. New boss Marco Silva has seen his choices reduced by injury already. Midfielder Ryan Mason has been the focus of many football supporters over the past week after he fractured his skull in their 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday. The club now state that Mason has been talking with club doctors and others, a good sign ahead of his recovery.

Left-back Luke Shaw could make his return to the starting line-up. Many United fans feel his presence has been strongly missed despite Mourinho seemingly not taking to the Englishman since arriving at the club. Shaw hasn't featured for today's visitors since United's victory against West Ham United in this very competition.

The only player who Mourinho won't be able to start is Eric Bailly who is soon to return from the African Cup of Nations after his Ivory Coast side were unexpectedly knocked out at this early stage. Fellow centre-back "Marcos Rojo is back" after sitting with United's away support at Stoke City in the 1-1 draw last Saturday.

Ibrahimovic is likely to start this evening having hardly missed a minute all season. However, Mourinho could make a number of changes to his usual side. "Everybody is available," the United boss told media at his pre-match press conference.

Hull's hopes of reaching the EFL Cup final have suffered an even greater blow by the announcement that a £10m bid from Burnley for Robert Snodgrass has been accepted. The Scot has scored nine goals for Silva's team this season. For United, their main goalscorer is Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic, currently second in the chase for the Premier League Golden Boot, behind Diego Costa and Alexis Sanchez.

Marco Silva's side, meanwhile, have seen an improvement since the Portuguese's arrival at the KCOM Stadium. His first Premier League game saw a double from Abel Hernandez get the Tigers' first three points for November.

Jose Mourinho and his side will be confident going into tonight's game despite two consecutive draws against Liverpool and Stoke City in recent weeks. The Reds are unbeaten in 17 games, a record stretching back to early November.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United as the latter look to extend their 2-0 aggregate lead and progress into the final at Wembley.