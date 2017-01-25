Hull City v Manchester United Preview: Red Devils looking to book place in Wembley final

Jose Mourinho's side should be full of confidence after three and a half months without defeat / Getty Images / Matthew Peters

Manchester United travel to the KCOM Stadium to take on Hull City, knowing that avoiding defeat secures them a place in the final of the EFL Cup.

Jose Mourinho's men take a 2-0 lead from the first leg at Old Trafford, where goals from Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini gave the Red Devils a firm advantage heading into Thursday's grudge match.

Form

Manchester United head into the semi-final second leg full of confidence, having avoided defeat in each of their last 17 fixtures, last losing against Fenerbahce in early November.

Tigers boss Marco Silva can take heart from the fact that Mourinho's side have drawn their last two games against Stoke and Liverpool.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still in top goalscoring form, trailing Diego Costa and Alexis Sanchez by a solitary goal.

The Red Devils will be hoping Paul Pogba returns to his mesmerising best, after a poor couple of showings, including conceding a penalty against Jurgen Klopp's side.

Opposition

New boss Marco Silva has enjoyed a solid start to life at Hull, beating Bournemouth and Swansea with relative ease.

The two losses they've sustained under the Portuguese have come away from home against league leaders Chelsea, and Mourinho's Man Utd side in the first leg of the EFL Cup.

The arrival of the new manager ended a run of eight games without a victory in the Premier League, which had left them bottom of the league table.

Hull will be short on midfield options, after selling Jake Livermore to West Bromwich Albion, and Ryan Mason, after the former England man suffered a skull fracture in the defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Robert Snodgrass' inclusion is in doubt after the club accepted a bid from Burnley for the Scottish playmaker.

The Tigers will take heart from their performance at Chelsea, where they matched the leaders for shots on goal, and were unlucky not to win a penalty at 1-0 down.

In the previous fixture at the KCOM Stadium, United broke down a stubborn defensive performance to claim a deserved victory in the 90th minute through a Marcus Rashford strike.

Team News

Eric Bailly's Ivory Coast side were knocked out of the African Cup of Nations Cup after losing to Morocco, but Bailly will not be ready to take on Hull.

Jose Mourinho revealed he has no new injury problems, with a fully-fit squad to take to the KCOM Stadium.

The United boss revealed he's considering game time for under-23 captain Axel Tuanzebe, after being impressed by his progress.

Juan Mata's place is under threat, after a poor showing against Stoke, including scoring an own goal, and could be replaced by Anthony Martial, who didn't make the squad for the clash at the Bet365 Stadium.

Luke Shaw could also be in line for a return after an extended period out of the side.

Marouane Fellaini is likely to retain his place in the side, after impressive showings against Liverpool, and off the bench against Hull in the first leg.