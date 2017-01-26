Manchester United "really focused" on getting to EFL Cup final, states Jose Mourinho

Above: Jose Mourinho speaking to the press ahead of Manchester United's clash with Hull | Photo: Getty Images/Matthew Peters

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says that the Red Devils are "really focused" on reaching the EFL Cup final ahead of the second-leg of their semi-final clash with Hull City.

Special feeling for every competition

The opportunity for the club's first real silverware of the Mourinho era is only 90 minutes away, with Southampton awaiting United at Wembley if they are to beat Hull after Claude Puel's side defeated Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield on Wednesday.

United have the upper hand ahead of the trip to Humberside, with goals from Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini gave them a comfortable 2-0 win in the first-leg.

Mourinho has a special connection with the League Cup, winning the competition three times during his two spells at Chelsea and Mourinho stressed that every competition is special to the club.

"I have a special feeling for every competition," Mourinho told Sky Sports. "Every club should enjoy being in big matches, in finals."

"It doesn't matter how many titles the club has won before," he stated. "I think we should be really focused on trying to go to the final."

"It's Wembley, it's a title," the coach stressed. "It's an occasion for a demonstration of love for the club with 30 or 40 thousand fans travelling to London."

Mourinho added: "I would like to go to the final."

Ready to play

United have a busy schedule ahead of them and are expected to make some changes, with full-back Luke Shaw making a possible return to the side.

Shaw has been struggling with fitness having not played since the 4-1 win over West Ham at the end of November, but has regained fitness having trained for the last fortnight.

Mourinho confirmed that the youngster is ready to play, but admitted that there is a lot of competition for the 21-year-old for a position in the squad.

"He is ready to play now," he confirmed. "If he plays tonight or Sunday or next Wednesday, he's not working with limitations so now he's ready."

"But it's a position where we have other options too," the 53-year-old stressed. "It's one of the positions where they have to fight."

"They have to compete," Mourinho concluded. "They have to show quality and stability in their performances to be in the team."

Manchester United will take on Hull City in the second-leg of their EFL Cup semi-final at the KCOM Stadium on Thursday, January 26 with kick-off at 7:45pm GMT.