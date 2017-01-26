Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford in the same category, states Wigan Athletic boss Warren Joyce

Above: Joyce handing out instructions on the touchline at the DW stadium | Photo: Getty Images/Nathan Stirk

Former Manchester United reserve manager Warren Joyce believes Marcus Rashford can be classed in the same bracket as Paul Pogba.

The Red Devils splashed a world record fee of £89 million on Pogba in the summer and the 23-year-old constantly dominates the headlines, but Joyce views Rashford in a similar light to the much-talked-about Frenchman.

Reminiscing about United youngsters

The English manager coached the likes of Pogba, Rashford and Jesse Lingard during his time as reserves boss at United and he spoke to The Sun ahead of his first return to Old Trafford - in the FA Cup fourth round this weekend - since leaving to take charge of the Championship club last November.

He said, “There are certain tick boxes for the X-factor players. Some - like Pogba - tick every box. The more Xs in those boxes the more difficult it is to reach the very top. But Marcus is in that same category as Pogba.

"He's a good footballer as well as a goal scorer. He's clever, he's tough, he's quick," adding players like Pogba and Rashford “can almost play anywhere on the pitch."

He continued: "They can run, tackle, head it, they can score, pass it, dribble, they can keep the ball. And they have the big hearts."

The Wigan boss talked about his time with Pogba at United, where he spent two-and-a-half years with the French international.

Genetic talent

Joyce stressed: “I knew then that he was desperate to be a successful player at United, still is. Certainly, he has God-given talent and has to hone it of course."

The 52-year-old dismissed claims that the talents of Pogba, Rashford or Wayne Rooney were down to a coach’s input, he said: “Any coach who says they have 'made' a Pogba, Rashford or a Rooney are deluded.”

He added: “The talent they have is genetic. Pogba has it. He has fantastic physical, technical and mental attitudes.

The former Reds reserves boss also stated that Pogba "has a massive heart" which helps him "tick every box."

"You look at them then and look at them now and they pretty much get to where you thought they would," feels Joyce.

Tough love

He said: "You end up with a different relationship to being the horrible sergeant major that they will probably have been accustomed to before reaching the next level."

Joyce admitted he needed to be “tough and ruthless", claiming he "probably said some of the worst things you could ever imagine within dressing rooms or training grounds”, in order to help the youngsters "grow as a professional player."

He added: “Then when they've developed and gone on to flourish, you start speaking to them like a man."

Joyce's Wigan are currently embroiled in a relegation battle in the Championship, with the Latics sitting just above the bottom three on goal difference.