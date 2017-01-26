Opinion: Three years on, the love affair between Manchester United and Juan Mata burns brighter than ever

Above: Juan Mata with Manchester United fans after their 2016 FA Cup victory over Crystal Palace | Photo: Gety Images/Shaun Botterill

I find it very hard to believe anyone who says that they don’t like Juan Mata, many would consider the Spaniard as one of the most talented and liked players in the Premier League today.

He wowed at Chelsea during his three years at Stamford Bridge, but it can be said that he has been at his best and been embraced warmly since his then club record move to Old Trafford back in January 2014.

This week marked the three-year anniversary of that move, and I want to look back at his time Old Trafford and just why Mata is so special to the club and it's fans.

Coming in with added pressure

United were well aware of Mata’s talents before his move winning the; FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League as well as two consecutive player of the year awards at Chelsea, he was the people’s hero.

Rumours of a possible move began to rumble at the start of the 2013/14 campaign, coinciding with the return of Jose Mourinho. The ‘special one’ had his plans for Mata, looking for him to adapt to a wider position for Oscar to come in and adapt to a more defensive style of play.

It was clear that coach didn’t see what he wanted in Mata, frequently out of the side managing just 17 appearances for the Blues in the first half of the 2013/14 season.

Those rumours from the summer came to a boiling point when the January window opened for business, with David Moyes under increasing pressure to spend having only secured the services of Marouane Fellaini on the final day of the previous window and he failed to live up to a staggering fee.

Moyes certainly put his money where his mouth was coughing up an eye-watering £37.1 million fee, which brought added pressure as Mata awaited his debut under the lights of Old Trafford.

He didn’t disappoint setting up in the 2-0 win over Cardiff City, and would shine for the rest of the season with 6 goals in 15 appearances to get his United career to an excellent start.

Only up from there

Mata has only been on the up since his first full season, marking it off with 10 goals including a memorable brace at Anfield. He continued that in the 2015/16 season which was once again capped with a memorable moment, scoring the equaliser in their eventual FA Cup win.

There was some major concerns at the beginning of this season, as his once great adversary Mourinho made his way to the North West. Concerns arose when Mata was brought on and then subbed off in the Community Shield win over Leicester City.

It got worse when he stated that there was no relationship between him and the manager, but that seems to have been put to bed with Mata proving crucial in Mourinho's side.

Man for the big occasions

I have pointed some key moments in which Mata has been pivotal, and that has been never more so than this season. The brace including an excellent scissor kick against Liverpool is argued by many as his best performance, but Mata has popped up many a time in the current campaign with some great and important strikes.

A personal favourite was the composed finish in the draw with Arsenal, but his goals in United's passage into the EFL Cup final have been just as important. He got one over bitter rivals Manchester City, and managed to break the deadlock in a tight clash with Hull City recently and such strikes don't seem to be drying up anytime soon.

Man of the people

Mata had a great connection with Chelsea fans which saw him win player of the year in two consecutive years, but there has been something special with United fans ever since the first day.

When he finds the back of the net there doesn't seem to be an occasion where Mata isn't amongst the fans, and there was mass celebration on social media when Mata was named captain for the 0-0 draw with Burnley.

But it is Mata's personal touch and nice persona that has cemented his place as a firm fan favourite. There was the young disabled fan that he celebrated with at Carrow Road after last season's win over Norwich City.

He then made the day of Alex Nield who suffers with cerebral palsy, he was spotted by his hero as he came off the coach and came over of his own accord to hug the young fan and take a photo with him.

What I have presented is a man is arguably one of the nicest to grace the pitch, not only does Mata have the talent he also has the right attitude, love and passion for the club and long may it continue.

Manchester United will take on Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup fourth round on Old Trafford on Sunday, January 29 with kick-off at 4pm GMT.