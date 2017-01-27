Carrick pleased at reaching final but ultimately down as Manchester United lose unbeaten run

(Picture source: Chris Vaughan - CameraSport - Getty Images)

Michael Carrick revealed that he was pleased that Manchester United reached the EFL Cup final after defeating Hull City 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-final but was disappointed that United's 17-game unbeaten run came to an end.

United went into the second leg at the KC Stadium with a 2-0 lead but just about squeaked through to the final after falling to a 2-1 defeat to Hull which meant that they suffered a defeat for the first time since November.

Carrick 'unhappy' with how the team performed against Hull

Jose Mourinho's side will now face Southampton in the final at Wembley on February 26th and Carrick is excited for the game but wasn't very happy with the team's performance against the Tigers in the second leg.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Carrick said "I wouldn't say we feel relief" after making the final as everybody is "disappointed with the way we played and lost the game" as that ended the good unbeaten run the team were on recently.

The midfielder continued to say that "it is a strange feeling" the way the team managed to get through as "we wanted to win and keep our run going" but he admitted that "we didn't play well at all" and let Hull wrestle control of the game but overall we're "delighted to be in the final."

Many people suggested that the United players played the game as if they were already through but Carrick insisted that "we didn't believe we were through" already and that the team "expected a tough game" and because of all of this we "didn't play well for a number of reasons."

Pogba's goal was so crucial for us, says Carrick

Even though the team didn't play well, Paul Pogba managed to get the key goal for the team during the game that sent them through and Carrick felt that the goal from the midfielder on the night was the key moment in the tie.

Carrick said that Pogba's goal was a "big goal for us at that stage" as it meant the team were therefore in a "great positon" in the tie as Hull needed two more goals to send it to extra time. The midfielder also was delighted for Pogba to score saying that he now hopes he "can go on and score a few more goals" this season.