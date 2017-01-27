Hull City 2-1 Manchester United: Player ratings as Red Devils make it to Wembley

(Source: Matthew Peters / Getty)

Manchester United scraped through to the EFL Cup final despite losing 2-1 to Hull City at the KCOM Arena, the Red Devils won the tie overall on away goals thanks to their 2-0 victory at home earlier.

How Mourinho's men made it

The game started off slowly as both teams looked sluggish on the ball and off it as well, however the home side displayed more passion and a desire to win this match, the same couldn't be said for Jose Mourinho's United who struggled to dominate the final third and break down Hull's organised defence.

The opportunities came Hull's way to take the lead in the game after United's defence was caught out time and again and were lucky to not have conceded from the chances created by Hull, but eventually the goal came for the Tigers, thanks to a very soft penalty call by referee Jon Moss who pointed to the spot after he left that there was tugging going on in the United box, with Marcos Rojo and Chris Smalling the primary suspects. The resulting penalty was expertly dispatched by Tom Huddlestone to give his side an unlikely lead going into half-time.

The second half saw a little more desire from the away side to attack, Marcus Rashford led the charge on the counter for the Red Devils, the youngster was the brightest of performers for his side in the first half and continued to do so in the second as well.

Rashford was also instrumental in United finding the equaliser midway through the second half when Zlatan Ibrahimovic found the 19 year old in space, Rashford then dragged the ball back into space for Paul Pogba to cleverly finish it into the left bottom corner to give United the breathing space they needed on the aggregate score.

Although Hull managed to find a winner towards the end of the game from Oumar Niasse, they failed to qualify for the finals as Mourinho's boys confirmed a second trip to Wembley this season.

Let's take a look at the player ratings and see how the Red Devils fared in their loss

Defence shaky against Tigers counters

David De Gea (7/10) : The Spaniard needed to stay alert today and fended off Hull's efforts with some excellent saves although he was unable to stop Huddlestone's powerful penalty.

Matteo Darmian (5/10) : The Italian international replaced Antonio Valencia for this game and failed to provide any sort of attacking threat and was caught out on a few occasions by Adama Diomande as well as he tried to keep it safe for most of the game and remained in his comfort zone.

Chris Smalling (6/10) : Smalling started alongside Phil Jones at the heart of the United defence but never really looked like he had control of the game in a defensive sense, however, he did well to block Michael Dawson's goal-bound effort to keep United in the game.

Phil Jones (6/10): Much like Smalling, Jones struggled to play like his usual self and was unable to contain Hull's attackers under the pressure he was in. Niasse got away from him to get the winner for Hull, which compounded Jones' misery for the night.

Marcos Rojo (5.5/10): Rojo filled in at left-back once again as Mourinho chose to bench the returning Luke Shaw and kept faith in the Argentinian to step up, something which Rojo couldn't manage. He looked very reckless and struggled to provide an outlet to keep the attack going down the wing for United, he had a big moment late in the second half when his header hit the post at 1-1 but other than that, it was a forgettable return to left-back for Rojo.

United trio in midfield much improved in second half

Michael Carrick(6/10) : Carrick struggled to control the game like he always does in the first half and was overrun by the energetic Hull midfield of Huddlestone, Sam Clucas and David Meyler. In the second half however, the United captain for the day put in a much improved performance.

Ander Herrera(6/10) : Herrera was an assured presence in the middle of the park for United, the Spaniard was always on the move and never remained static with his positioning. His passing was vital for United to find some control of the game in the second half.

Paul Pogba(7/10) : The Frenchman, like many of his teammates, had a poor first half and failed to really dominate the midfield battles like he usually does in games. The second half was a much improved one from Pogba as he calmly scored the goal that United needed to win the tie on away goals.

Rashford and Ibrahimovic provide attacking impetus

Marcus Rashford (7/10): Rashford was given attacking freedom by Mourinho for this game and the 19 year old took full advantage with a very energetic performance, was always positive on the ball and throughout the match, he was the one threatening the Hull defence with his electric pace and beat Silva's defenders on more than one occasion.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (6/10): It was a silent game for the Swede who rarely had any clear cut chances in front of goal to take advantage of, United's first chance of the game came in the first half thanks to Ibrahimovic, who tested David Marshall from distance. The former PSG all-time top scorer displayed his skill and vision in finding Rashford's run who then set up Pogba to get United's goal.

Substitutes -

Wayne Rooney (6/10) : The United captain was brought on in place of Lingard to see the game out and keep the side from collapsing, he did reasonably well in his cameo and will need to do better if he starts in the clash against Wigan Athletic at the weekend in the FA Cup.

Marouane Fellaini (N/A): The Belgian was brought on once again late in the game to waste time and hardly had the time to make any sort of impact as he made yet another appearance off the bench for Mourinho.