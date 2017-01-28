Report: Manchester United to reject any offers for winger Ashley Young

Above: Young in action on his last appearance for United against Reading earlier this month | Photo: Getty Images/Mark Thompson

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reluctant to let Ashley Young leave Old Trafford, despite his lack of playing time this season.

Limited chances

The wide man has made just 10 appearances this season for the Reds, with the majority of them coming in an unfamiliar position at full-back.

The likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have been preferred on the flanks this season, leading to his role as a makeshift defender.

Mourinho, for the fourth game in a row, left Young out of United's matchday squad on Thursday, as they defeated Hull City 3-2 on aggregate to reach the EFL Cup final.

Premier League sides West Ham United, Swansea City, Burnley and Watford have approached the Reds over the possibility of signing Young this month on loan.

While Chinese side Shandong Luneng, who boast former Premier League players Graziano Pelle and Papiss Cisse amongst their ranks have tried to lure the experienced winger with a lucrative contract.

Stubborn United

However, United have rejected all advances for Young, with the club keen to keep hold of the Englishman as they continue to compete in the League, FA Cup, Europa League and EFL Cup this season.

The Red's don't want to leave themselves short in midfield having already let Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay depart the club in January.

Mourinho still views the England international as a valuable first-team member due to his experience and he is keen to keep hold of him beyond this season.

Although, if United move for Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann as expected in the summer then Young's first-team chances could be limited further.

Young is expected to start for United on Sunday as they take on Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup fourth round at Old Trafford, allowing the player to stake his claim for a regular starting spot.