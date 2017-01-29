Rashford wants to be a game-changer for Manchester United

Rashford celebrates scoring against Reading in the FA Cup earlier this month. (Photo: Clive Brunskill/ Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford says he is trying to improve his impact in games when coming on as a substitute for Manchester United.

The young striker, who broke onto the United scene just under a year ago now, has made some vital contributions in numerous matches this season after being introduced as a second-half substitute.

Rashford looking for clever impact

But the 19-year-old, speaking to the club’s matchday programme – United Review - suggested that he is trying to be more intelligent before entering from the touchline. He agreed that “it’s important you do that” when asked if he analyses the game from the dugout.

Rashford said “you have to do that for all the positions,” because “you don’t know where the manager is going to bring you on.” That allows him to be “ready and mentally prepared for when you get on the pitch.”

In recent times, Rashford has provided some important actions as a substitute for Jose Mourinho’s side. His pace made a notable difference in the turnaround win against Middlesbrough last month before he set up Juan Mata to score in an away win against West Ham just two days later.

The pacey forward claimed it was “only natural” to be contemplating such things from the dugout, as well as thinking about “what you’re going to do when you’re out there and who you are going to come up against.”

Forward wants to take advantage of tiring defenders

As part of coming off the bench, Rashford’s speed and dribbling ability give him the opportunity to make the most of facing tiring defenders in the latter stages of matches – although this is also something the forward wants to improve upon.

The youngster explained that it’s often about “being able to repeat the same movements for the 90 minutes,” and “singling out each player and each opponent you come up against so you know you can get a one against one.”

The United academy product added that: “an approach can take time to perfect but it’s going well.”

Rashford has made 28 appearances for the Old Trafford outfit this term – 13 of which have come as a substitute – netting seven goals in the process.