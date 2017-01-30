Manchester United U23 1-3 Everton U23: Sambou brace gives league leaders Everton three points

A brace from Everton substitute Bassala Sambou saw them retain their position as league leaders in Premier League 2 with a 3-1 victory against Manchester United at Leigh Sports Village.

Referee Joseph Johnstone handed out four penalties in Manchester on Monday evening, but there was little controversy except with his first decision. Man United right-back Matt Olosunde brought down his opponent on the edge of the penalty area but with the ball running away from the Everton man and it looking to be outside the box, it was perhaps justice that Everton's Liam Walsh had his effort saved by Joel Pereira in the eighth minute.

League leaders Everton take all three points

Pereira has had a fantastic season for United and the highlight came just over 24 hours before that penalty save, making his senior debut for United against Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup at Old Trafford. Despite coming on as substitutes in that game, both he and captain Axel Tuanzebe started for the Reds in the backline.

Despite four penalties being given, certain sections of the United support present at Leigh felt they were hard done by as there appeared to be a handball in the penalty area following a superb corner from Callum Gribbin, now firmly embedded in this under-23 side having started the season with the under-18s.

The most senior player in the side, the only first team player United used, was centre-back Eric Bailly as he returned from the African Cup of Nations. He would go off with a slight knock on 57 minutes but will have frustrated interim boss Nicky Butt as he left Everton's Courtney Duffus in extraordinary amounts of space. Duffus capitalised and curled it round Pereira just moments before half-time for a deserved Everton lead going into the break.

United came out from half-time looking a far improved side and continued that theme throughout the half, despite eventually finishing 3-1 losers. United have created an abundance of chances at times this season but with no natural striker in the entire squad, let alone the side, have often struggled to score goals. They were given the best chance to do so only a minute after the break as excellent work from Olosunde earned him a penalty, brought down by Matthew Pennington, having conceded one at the same end just 40 minutes earlier. Josh Harrop, returning to penalty duties, leant back too far to rocket the ball way over the crossbar to frustrate Butt.

Mitchell equalises for United

Demetri Mitchell wouldn't make the same mistake later as he both earned and netted the third penalty of the game, an excellent strike just tucked into the left post. United deserved their equaliser, but were disappointed to see Eric Bailly forced off with a slight knock after 57 minutes, replaced by under-18 defender Tyrell Warren. Ro-Shaun Williams and Regan Poole were both missing due to injury and suspension respectively. Bailly remained on the bench but had his foot wrapped by the physio.

Sambou scores brace for Everton win

The substitute Warren was at fault for Everton's initial winner, Bassala Sambou storming through the Englishman as if he wasn't there. He finished well, but was given an all too easy task by Warren. Sambou made it an unassailable lead with 13 minutes remaining, netting from the spot after a fourth penalty of the game.

Everton were fortunate to see Harrop miss his early second half penalty with the Reds dominating the second period and the scoreline being harsh on Nicky Butt's side. Top of the league Everton, though, will be pleased to take three points despite an unimpressive performance with Sambou clinical when the chances arrived.