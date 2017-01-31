Manchester United predicted XI against Hull City: Mourinho’s men face the Tigers once again

Anthony Martial could be one of only a handful of players to retain his place in Wednesday's XI. (Photo: Laurence Griffiths/ Getty Images)

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Wednesday and will welcome Hull City to Old Trafford for what will be the sides’ third meeting within the last month.

Jose Mourinho’s side haven’t won a league game since they beat Marco Silva’s side in the EFL Cup semi-final second leg earlier this month, with subsequent draws against Liverpool and Stoke City followed by that second leg defeat against the Tigers only last week.

Much-changed United

The Red Devils have since beaten Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup in their last outing by a 4-0 scoreline, but United fans can expect to see a very different side to that which eased past the Latics at the weekend.

Mourinho made nine changes for his starting XI in that game and it would be little surprise to see a similar number of alterations for this game. David de Gea and Antonio Valencia will surely return to the side, while Luke Shaw will probably be replaced by Matteo Darmian or Daley Blind at left-back.

Marcos Rojo could be the only man in the back five to retain his spot, and his centre-back partnership with Phil Jones may resume if Chris Smalling is brought out of the side.

Back to winning ways?

United will be determined to get three points on the board for the first time since January 2 when they overcame West Ham at the London Stadium, and that should mean a return to Mourinho’s favoured midfield three. Michael Carrick and Paul Pogba weren’t involved at the weekend, while Ander Herrera was only brought on for 20 minutes, meaning all three should be fully fit to play.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Anthony Martial could, however, be in line to keep their places in the XI. The Armenian impressed once again, while Mourinho said the latter would start this game if he played 'magnificently' against the Latics. With two assists to his name in that match, there’s no need for the United boss to break his promise.

And inevitably, although Martial did well in the lone striker’s role for some of that Wigan game, United supporters can expect Zlatan Ibrahimovic to make his return after being rested at the weekend.

Predicted XI: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Blind; Carrick, Herrera, Pogba; Mkhitaryan, Martial; Ibrahimovic.