Manchester United vs Hull City Preview: Red Devils looking to extend Premier League unbeaten run

Mourinho confirmed that Wayne Rooney and Ashley Young will not be leaving Old Trafford in January / Getty Images / John Peters

Manchester United host Hull City looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League.

The fixture will see Jose Mourinho's men face off against the Tigers for the third time in 22 days, after previously battling in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup, where United came out the victors.

Hull looking for another upset

Marco Silva's side ended United's 17-game unbeaten run when they ran out 2-1 victors in the second leg at the KCOM Stadium, but the result wasn't enough to see them progress to the final at Wembley.

In spite of that result, the Red Devils haven't been beaten in the league in 13 games, a run that stretches back to late October.

The reverse fixture in the league went in United's favour, as a 90th minute winner from Marcus Rashford meant the points went back to the Theatre of Dreams.

Their incredible run of form has been stunted of late, United's victory over Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup was their first win in four games, after consecutive draws in the league against Stoke and Liverpool.

Silva settling

New Tigers boss Silva has enjoyed a decent start to life at the KCOM Stadium, winning three of his opening six fixtures, including a win over the Red Devils. and convincing victories over Swansea and Bournemouth.

However, Hull are now out of the FA Cup, after being on the receiving end of a hammering at Craven Cottage against Fulham, losing 4-1 with star striker Abel Hernandez missing two penalties within the space of two minutes.

Team news

Jose Mourinho has no new injury concerns ahead of the match, with all of his players coming through the FA Cup tie without an issue.

Eric Bailly was the only injury concern, after he limped out of his United return for the under 23 side, but Mourinho confirmed the Ivorian is fit and available for selection for the fixture.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah limped out of the FA Cup tie, to be replaced by the debuting Axel Tuanzebe, but the Dutchman is fit and ready to be called upon, but is unlikely to be selected.

Marouane Fellaini and Bastian Schweinsteiger impressed on their opportunites against Wigan, but are likely to be replaced by Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba.

Anthony Martial impressed on his audition for a more permanent starting place in the first team, after moving to the wing and contributing two assists for the Red Devils.