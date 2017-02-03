Ander Herrea delighted to play for "biggest club in England" after 100th Manchester United appearance

Above: Ander Herrera in action during the 0-0 draw with Hull City | Photo: Getty Images/Julian Finney

Manchester United midfielder, Ander Herrera has stated his delight at playing for what he believes is the "biggest club in England" after making his 100th appearance for the Red Devils.

Don't care about other teams

Herrera has become a firm favourite at Manchester United since his move from Athletic Bilbao back in 2014, with the Spaniard's talents and love for the club becoming more evident under the tenure of Jose Mourinho.

The 27-year-old recently made his 100th appearance for the Manchester club in United's 2-1 defeat to Hull City last Thursday, and he shared his delight at the occasion and stated that he doesn't care about any other side in the country.

"I think it’s fantastic to play for the biggest club in England over 100 times," Herrera told United Review. "I think it’s a great achievement and I’m so happy for that."

"Maybe now is the time I am enjoying the most," he admitted. "I’m so happy but I don’t want to stop around 100 I want to keep playing with this club."

"Try to have a fantastic season and try to win titles because that is what this club is about," the Spaniard stressed. "I just want to win games for Manchester United."

"I don't care about other teams," the midfielder stated. "I play for the best. I am very, very happy with the way United fans show their affection to me."

"To be honest, I don't care about the rest of the teams," he admitted. "No, I just play for United and I'm very thankful to the fans."

"I am very lucky that I play for the best club in England," Herrera added. "So I don't really think about the rest of the teams."

Know what he wants

The Spaniard has come into his own since the arrival of Mourinho, making 30 appearances so far just ten less than the whole of last season and stated that he knows what Mourinho wants from him.

"I know what he wants from me," asserted the Spaniard. "We have a clear relationship I know what he expects from me and I will always try my best."

"I can make mistakes as can any player," the 27-year-old admitted. "But the most important thing for me is the achievements of the club and the team."

"I think everyone knows in the club that I try to always give everything," he stressed. "Sometimes more successfully than other times but I try my best, always."

Manchester United will take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, February 5 with kick-off at 4pm GMT.