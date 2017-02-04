Jose Mourinho suggests some of his players don't know how to "cope with the pressure" of winning

Image credit: Clive Mason/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has admitted that some players at Manchester United "struggle to cope" with the pressure of winning and that it'll take time to rebuild the famous winning mentality implemented into the club by Sir Alex Ferguson during his 26-year-long reign at the helm.

The Reds have won just one FA Cup and two Community Shields since the legendary Scotsman retired in 2013 but Mourinho believes that the mentality is currently being restored after the recent nine-game winning streak, the longest run in the post-Ferguson era.

United still playing for every trophy

United are the only remaining English team still participating in every possible competition this season and Jose Mourinho believes that it helps because the players are given "more responsibility". They do sit at sixth place in the Premier League, however, which is worrying considering the financial damage that will be done if the Old Trafford club miss out on Champions League football for a second consecutive season.

There's an EFL Cup Final to look forward to at the end of February against Southampton as well as the latter stages of both the FA Cup and Europa League so there's still plenty of time for the players to fully understand the importance of winning if they want to reach their targets for the second half of the season.

Mourinho says his forwards "don't score enough"

Mourinho has put his team's league position down to not knowing his players at the start of the season as well as having to rely on Zlatan Ibrahimovic for goals as his other forwards "don't score enough." He also revealed that regular contact with CEO Ed Woodward and the owners is not required because of the fact that all three parties know exactly what needs to be done in the long-term to take the football club back where it should be.

Manchester United look to gain ground on the top four teams after disappointment at home against Hull City on Wednesday night when they travel to the King Power Stadium to face the out-of-form champions Leicester City tomorrow afternoon.