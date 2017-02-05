Leicester City 0-3 Manchester United: Player ratings as Red Devils breeze past the Champions

Juan Mata added the third goal, and should have had another as United cruised to victory / Getty Images / Shaun Botterill

Manchester United comfortably defeated Premier League champions Leicester City 3-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Juan Mata secured the Red Devils their first league double over the foxes since they were promoted to the top flight in 2014.

A typical tactical masterstroke from Jose Mourinho, changing from 4-4-2 to 4-2-3-1 completely transformed the game, as United dominated the game from that moment.

Claudio Ranieri's league-winning side offered very little threat to the Red Devils as they closed the gap to fifth-placed Liverpool to one point.

The defence

David de Gea - 6: The Spaniard had very little to do throughout the 90 minutes, as the foxes put just one shot on target. The only real time he broke a sweat was when the wall split from a Riyad Mahrez free-kick, but the Algerian's strike found the side-netting.

Antonio Valencia - 8: United's most consistent performer delivered when it mattered yet again. With his defensive capabilities hardly examined, the Ecuadorian was allowed to roam forward and attack, his best attribute to the side. He had a starring role in United's second goal, as he charged forward, and rolled in a ball for Ibrahimovic to finish and give the Reds a solid lead.

Eric Bailly - 7: The Ivorian returned to the United side for the first time since his disappointment at the African Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast. Bailly displayed confidence that's not in keeping with a centre-back who has just been dumped out of a tournament at the group stage, nor did he show any after-effects of an injury that forced him off for the United under 23s. His pace and strength were as evident as they were during his electric start to the season, as well as adding a great forward pass to trigger attacks.

Chris Smalling - 7: The United skipper for the day put in a far more solid showing than his performances have been for most of this season. The Englishman looked strong against the pacey Leicester strikers Jamie Vardy and Ahmed Musa, brushing them off with ease. The main improvement in Smalling's game today was his distribution. Usually decidedly average, the way Smalling played the ball around to set-up attacks today was a world apart from his showings this term.

Marcos Rojo - 7: The Argentinian only lasted 45 minutes, as he was substituted at half-time, for presumably tactical reasons. However, Rojo performed well at full-back, a position he's struggled in throughout his time at Old Trafford. He neutralised the threat of Mahrez, perfectly in the knowledge the Algerian's main move was to cut inside and curl a left-foot shot past the keeper, so was always aware of it.

The midfield

Ander Herrera - 7: Herrera has struggled recently as he has attempted to fulfil Michael Carrick's role as a deep-lying controlling midfielder. After a sloppy start in an unfamiliar position, Herrera regained his mojo and controlled the game from deep in midfield. His passing and creativity was allowed to thrive, unlike his previous displays from the deep role.

Paul Pogba - 6: The Frenchman showed signs he was coming out of his poor run of form. He didn't start particularly well, obviously trying too hard to impress after a temporary dip in performance. While United were in the ascendancy, he was sitting too deep to show his true qualities. As the game went on, and Leicester heads dropped, he moved forward to his favoured role in behind the striker, he was able to link up with the forwards and influence the game more.

Juan Mata - 7: Mata may have been lucky to stay on the pitch, after a pretty rash challenge on Vardy, but he capitalised on the decision from the referee. His link-up play from the right wing was exemplary, and something Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial can definitely learn from, as they are stuck on the bench and out of the side at the moment. A good period of play involving Pogba, Ibrahimovic and Mkhitaryan put Mata through on goal, and the Spaniard took the chance in typical style, for his eighth goal of the season.

The attack

Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 9: The Armenian started wide on the left and struggled to get into the game. However, when the shape of the team changed, Mkhitaryan played in-behind the striker and became the game's most influential player. The interplay between Mkhitaryan and Ibrahimovic was phenomenal and far too much for the Leicester centre-halves Wes Morgan and Robert Huth.

He opened the scoring as he broke away with tremendous pace, powering past Morgan, and firing past Kasper Schmeichel. The most dynamic player on the pitch, Mkhitaryan's impact only grew stronger, as he played a major part in Mata's goal, and providing a constant threat for Jose Mourinho's men.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 8: The Swedish striker had very little involvement in the game when partnered with Rashford, but that all changed when Mourinho ordered the formation change. Bringing Mkhitaryan closer to Ibrahimovic revitalised him, and saw his incredible link-up play come to the fore. He took his goal with remarkable ease, pulling the ball from behind him to blast it home. After that, he showed his terrific passing range, and displayed his ability to play behind the striker if the situation required him to.

Marcus Rashford - 7: Despite not having a concrete impact on the game, Rashford showed his true quality. His direct sprinting and dribbling caused havoc for Danny Simpson. He frequently got himself into positions to score, but wasn't quite clinical enough to take his chances. He's not at his most confident after a poor run of goal-scoring form, but some of his exuberance was still shining through as he provided a great outlet for United attacks down the left.

The substitutes

Daley Blind - 6: Replacing Rojo at half time, Blind was only on the pitch for five minutes before the third United goal went in and the game was over as a contest. There was no threat to him from the lifeless Leicester side, and he didn't have much work to do going forward either, as United well and truly took their foot off the pedal.