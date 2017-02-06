Opinion: Jose Mourinho’s summer headache will be resolving current team issues, not signing new players

Opinion: Jose Mourinho’s summer headache will be resolving the current team issues and not the new players he wants to sign

When asked about the summer transfers he wants to make in the summer a couple of weeks ago, Jose Mourinho simply replied that he knows what he wants.

That is enough of a statement that the Portuguese knows, or maybe even is sure, of the players he will land at the Theatre of Dreams to fight for the title next season.

There have been talks that Manchester United are ready to land Atlético Madrid superstar, Antoine Griezmann, in the summer, but their transfer market activity could just not end there, as we could possibly witness the signing of more players.

Jose Mourinho is a successful manager and knows exactly what kind of players he needs and how to close their deals, but that won’t be his headache when the 2016/17 season concludes.

Mkhitaryan’s super performances a headache for Mourinho

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s recent performances and in-fact the multiple roles the Armenian player is filling could increase the number of question marks raised on players such as club captain Wayne Rooney and French international Anthony Martial.

Rooney has been constantly benched this season and it is somehow clear that the former Chelsea manager does not want to depend much on the England international with the likes of Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba in his United side.

It is worth to mention that the Manchester United record goal scorer is a fans favourite and his exclusion from the Old Trafford side would not be easily accepted by the supporters. That’s what Jose is doing at the moment. The former Inter Milan boss is highly depending on the services of Mkhitaryan as the former Borussia Dortmund play maker has been providing the team with the needed weapon in attack. Adding to that, the player is constantly involved in defensive duties and is helping the team to build from the back.

Mkhitaryan's flourishing role in the number 10 position is a serious warning for Rooney and his future at the club. And with the likes of Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba doing their best in the middle of the park, it will be harder to see Rooney playing a role there as he had constantly done under Louis van Gaal in the past two seasons.

With Chinese football’s financial power and their constant acquisition of foreign superstar players, it would be attractive enough for Rooney to join their super league and follow the likes of Carlos Tevez and Oscar, just to name a few. Or he could possibly join his childhood club, Everton, if he wants to keep fighting in a greater competition with a less potion of money.

What’s next for Martial?

Anthony Martial’s continuous exclusion is yet another issue for the Special One. And yet again, it is a position being filled by the Armenia captain on the left flank. Recently, Mourinho stated that some of his players don’t know how to cope with the pressure of winning and he could have possibly meant that the former Monaco player belongs to that category.

In a game against the champions Leicester City at the King Power Stadium where Manchester United were totally dominant and sealed an easy win, Martial could have simply featured from the bench but Mourinho preferred starting Marcos Rashford and subbed him for out-of-favor Ashley Young.

There’s no single doubt that the French international is a lethal attacking option for Mourinho as the man himself blocked a loan move for the player to join FC Sevilla during the January transfer window, but the former FC Porto manager will have to deal with the player’s personal development issues if he wants to keep him at Old Trafford come September this year.

Conclusion

Mourinho and his staff have a harder work to do this summer to resolve the current team issues than simply signing the needed players. Deciding on the futures of Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial is the burden at the moment and from what we have already seen Jose doing, the Special One would simply go with head over heart to work things out, even if some of the fans find it a bit harsh or unacceptable. The man is winner, team performance and winning titles is his one and only priority next season.