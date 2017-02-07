Silvestre advises Martial not to follow in Pogba's footsteps, but be resilient at Manchester United

Silvestre pictured during his time as director of football at Rennes (Photo: GettyImages/Charly Triballeau)

Anthony Martial has endured a frustrating season under Jose Mourinho which has led to several rumours linking the player with a move to Ligue 1 giants Paris St Germain.

However, the 21-year-old was quick to quash those reports via Twitter and Mikael Silvestre has now urged the youngster not to follow the same path as Paul Pogba by leaving the club.

Second season syndrome

The youngster hasn't featured in any of Manchester United's last three Premier league matches and he's started just nine league matches this campaign, with his last appearance coming in the 4-0 victory over Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup fourth round at the end of January.

Silvestre believes the forward needs to remain patient as Martial looks to recapture his form of his debut season in England when he finished as United's top scorer on 17 goals.

Speaking to talkSport, Silvestre said, "He had a very good season and adaptation to the Premier League and United.

“He had been their top scorer last season, but this year he’s a different player.

The former French international added, "I hope he keeps patient, and won’t do a Pogba, like he did and head to Juventus.

Pogba left United back in 2012 to join the Italian side after becoming frustrated with a lack of chances in the first-team, before returning four years later in a record £89 million deal.

Still learning

The 39-year-old stressed that Martial "had a difficult summer with France – he had a game where he didn’t perform" which led to him being out of the team, "and you have to remember the episode of getting his number taken away for Zlatan Ibrahimovic to take. He was not happy about that.”

“We always say when you have a good first season it’s hard to continue performing," added Silvestre who was sure to remind listeners that Martial is "still young and still learning."

“He has to stick around and show his character. The character is about being courageous, stick to it, and work harder – as he has been doing.

The Theatre of Dreams

Silvestre made 361 appearances for the Reds during a nine-year spell, which included winning five Premier League titles and one Champions League trophy.

The former defender is adamant Old Trafford is the ideal place for Martial to continue his development, with the likes of Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney there to learn from.

He said, "Martial can learn from Ibrahimovic, and learn from Rooney, because those guys have done it and have got what it takes to win trophies.

“It’s the best place for a young striker to develop himself. It would be the same for Marcus Rashford.” ​