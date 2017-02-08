Manchester United still aiming for Premier League title, insists ambitious Zlatan Ibrahimovic

(Source : Catherine Ivill - AMA / Getty)

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic says the club are still aiming for the Premier League title this season despite the 14-point gap between themselves and leaders Chelsea.

The Swede has scored his 20th goal of the season for Manchester United in the Red Devils' 3-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday to maintain his remarkable first season in England.

Many had doubts over whether the 34-year-old would be able to cope with the nature of the English top-flight, but he's dealt with all the criticism by performing on the pitch and putting the ball in the back of the net as he has so often in his career.

However, the Swede has insisted that he is yet to reach the goal mark he set himself and revealed also that he intends to achieve much more with the team, the Premier League title being his coveted target.

Embed from Getty Images Zlatan is getting closer to goals target

Swedish striker praises teammates

Ibrahimovic has played for big clubs throughout his career and has had some world-class teammates to speak of and now at United, the Swede continues to enjoy quality support from the likes of Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata to name but a few.

After having reached the 20-goal mark for United, Ibrahimovic insisted that he aims to build upon that total and said that his goals are down to support from his teammates.

Ibrahimovic declared: "I still produce and do my best" and praised his teammates in saying that he gets "a lot of help" from them for his goals.

He acknowledged the opinions surrounding his transfer to United and said continued: "I know there were many people who said I wouldn't even score 20 but that is nothing I focus on."

He also asserted that the "main objective" for him is to "help" his team to do "their best."

Ibrahimovic revealed that he hopes to get more goals and said: "We have some games left so hopefully I will get more."

The Swede refuses to discuss his goals target for the season but simply said that he is "not there yet." He further added: "But I have a target and it is something I have been doing every year and it is nothing new for me."

Ibrahimovic has an incredible track record of scoring goals at whichever club he's been at throughout his career, and now at United, the Swede has racked up 20 goals and seven assists.

Speaking on his target, he added: "The statistic is in reach like it has been before in other years, except for last year which was a crazy year!"

He brushed away his critics in his own classic manner in saying: "Everything motivates me, all the targets, all the other critics, all the atmosphere coming to Premier League and bringing more followers to the Premier League. Yes, I feel good, I feel good."

United still in the race says Zlatan

Jose Mourinho has had a frustrating start to his tenure as United manager.

United have dropped valuable points in drawn games and some costly slip-ups which has seen them come in and out of the top-four and Premier League title picture.

Ibrahimovic admits that the Red Devils have been their "own enemy" in an attempt to get into the top-four and in being a part of the title race as well.

The retired Sweden international believes that things could have been completely different had they not been so wasteful in their games early in the season.

However, he now believes that United are back on track now they are on the longest unbeaten streak in the Premier League. Ibrahimovic admitted that with their current momentum, the Red Devils are "back in the hunt" not only for the top four but also for the title.

He said: "We have missed a couple of games by not winning them. If we had won them the situation would have been totally different. We are working hard and we really want to reach the top four and the Champions League. To be champions it will be hard but this is our aim and we don't give up."