Manchester United 2-0 Watford: Lessons learned from an excellent victory for Red Devils

(Source: John Peters / Getty)

Manchester United made it 16 matches unbeaten in the Premier League as they beat Watford 2-0 at home to strengthen their push for the top four.

The first goal came as a result of beautifully crafted move that involved all four of United's attackers as Juan Mata finished off with a well taken strike to make it 1-0 after 30 minutes.

The game was done and dusted when Anthony Martial showed his composure in front of goal as he completed an excellent counter-attack with a well taken goal to make it 2-0 and seal the three points for Jose Mourinho.

The victory means that United are now just two points behind second place Tottenham Hotspur for the time being as the top four seems a growing possibility for the Red Devils.

Pogba shines in Carrick's absence alongside Herrera

Ever since the start of the season there has been an argument against Paul Pogba that he needs the presence of Carrick to fully assert himself in his central midfield position.

However, in the game against Watford, the Frenchman was deployed alongside Ander Herrera and performed well at both ends of the pitch.

Pogba was central to United's attacking play and also tested Heurelho Gomes on a few occasions with his trademark long range attempts, his confidence on the ball was clear for all to see.

Pogba also shone in his defensive work, using his physicality excellently to shrug off any Watford players closing in on him as he asserted himself in his usual dominant manner to control the game from the middle of the park.

His connection with Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been a feature of United's games so far this season and in this game as well, Pogba was always aware of the Swede's positioning and Ibrahimovic might have grabbed a goal or two if only he was more clinical with the chances he was being presented.

Martial repays Mourinho faith with goal and assist

It is fair to say that Martial has found game time hard to come by lately, there have been all sorts of stories flying around explaining the Frenchman's absence in the side.

He has been playing in the cup games, although Marcus Rashford has been preferred of late in the league over Martial which led to his confidence hitting a low note.

However, when Martial started in the game against Watford, he delivered when he was callled upon with an excellent goal and a clever assist.

The former AS Monaco man displayed intent whenever he was on the ball and was always looking to get past defenders and either cut inside or cross the ball to his fellow attackers.

In the first half, it was his run down the left side of the Hornets' penalty area that led to the assist for Mata's goal, the goal was a combined effort of all of United's attackers and was certainly a delight to watch.

Next up for United is a visit from Ligue 1 club AS Saint-Etienne in the UEFA Europa League as their bid for multiple trophies continues late in the season.