Mourinho insists no problem exists between him and Luke Shaw at Manchester United

(Picture source: Matthew Ashton - AMA / Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho has insisted that their is no problem that exists between himself and Luke Shaw despite the left back not playing regularly in the Premier League since October.

Shaw was once again not included in the Manchester United squad by Mourinho for the Watford game on Saturday which lead to many questioning whether the defender is in the Portuguese's plans going forward.

Mourinho reveals he has no problems with Shaw despite reports saying otherwise

The left back last played for United in their 4-0 FA Cup win against Wigan Athletic last month but Mourinho is adament that he doesn't have any issues with the defender and gave a good explanation to why he left him out this time around.

Mourinho, speaking after the Watford game, said that Shaw "has to work and wait" for his chance as for the game at the weekend "I wanted one defender on the bench" and preferably it was key to have a defender "who can play more than one position" which Shaw can't which worked against him.

The United manager went on to say that Matteo Darmian was on the bench as he "can play left-back and right-back" which comes in handy if any of the other defenders got injured during the match.

Mourinho thoug also wanted to let everyone know that "Luke is working well" and is pushing to play when he is needed and "I don't have any problem" with him as he only wants to do his best for United for the remainder of the season.

Shaw must take his chance to impress Mourinho in the upcoming games

The key thing now is that with alot of games coming up in multiple competitions, Shaw should get more of a chance to play games and when he does get the chance, it is important that he takes it and trys to play his way back into Mourinho's thoughts for the remaining Premier League games.