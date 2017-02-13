Zlatan Ibrahimovic adopts "wait and see" attitude on Manchester United future

Above: Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the 2-0 win over Watford | Photo: Getty Images/Matthew Peters

Manchester United star striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has remained coy on his future at Old Trafford stating that he will "wait and see" if he will extend his stay in the North West.

Nothing done yet

The veteran striker has been United's best player by a country mile in the current campaign, with the 35-year-old already racking up 20 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils.

Talk has already turned to his future with the club, with a one-year extension clause been put in his original when he signed back in the summer.

Manager Jose Mourinho stated that he is confident that the coveted striker will remain at the club, however Ibrahimovic was a bit more cryptic on the burning issue.

"Something like that," Ibrahimovic joked when asked about a goals/appearances trigger clause. "I have to score 100 goals. The option is already fulfilled."

He added, "But there's nothing done yet from my side. We'll wait and see. Let's see what happens."

Trying to get silverware

Saturday's 2-0 win over Watford sees United's league duties come to an end until March, as the next four games will see them battle on the domestic front.

Mourinho's side still remain in the Europa League and FA Cup as well as a EFL Cup final, but will face tough competition in St Etienne, Blackburn Rovers and Southampton respectively.

On top of all that they still have the very realistic chance of getting into the top four, and Ibrahimovic stated that they will be try to get two or three more pieces of silverware in the cabinet.

"We want to go through the Europa League," he told Sky Sports "We have a good game at home against St Etienne."

"From five trophies this season," the striker stated. "We have won one [the Community Shield] and we are still in four."

"If we don't become champions in the Premier League," Ibrahimovic concluded. "At least we can try and win two or three trophies."

Manchester United will take on St Etienne in the last 32 of the Europa League at Old Trafford on Thursday, February 16 with kick-off at 8:05pm GMT.