Juan Mata admits next few weeks are decisive for Red Devils

Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata has taken the time in his weekly blog to warn his teammates about the challenges that the club face in the next few weeks.

The Red Devils welcome AS Saint Etienne on Thursday night in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League last 32, before making the short trip to Ewood Park on Sunday for an Emirates FA Cup fifth round tie against Blackburn Rovers.

As well as having these two significant fixtures, Jose Mourinho will lead his side out at Wembley the following Sunday for the chance to win the season's first domestic trophy of the year, as they face Southampton in the EFL Cup final.

The 28-year-old scored in United's 2-0 home win over Watford on Saturday and is aware of the difficult few fixtures for the Reds. "We're heading into mid-February and into the most decisive part of the season, when you can start to foresee whether a certain team is likely to get to their goals or not," he wrote in his weekly blog.

"In our case, I feel that the team is approaching the last few months of the season on the same wavelength," he added.

The team is feeling good

United are in strong form as of late and have not lost a Premier League game since October 23 (a 4-0 defeat away to Chelsea). The Old Trafford midfielder feels the team is performing well, and is aiming for more wins to follow.

He said: "Our win against Watford, the third consecutive game without conceding a goal, shows that the team is feeling good. It's united, motivated and looking forward to carrying on."

Mata explained, "We are already in the second half of the season and the full squad is convinced that, if we keep the same way, we can get many more victories until the end of the season."

However, despite United's busy schedule of fixtures, Mata understands the importance of taking one game at a time, just like he is doing with Thursday's encounter with ASSE:

"The best thing to do is to focus on the first game, that's the most important one right now. We have to get the best possible result at Old Trafford against Saint-Etienne."