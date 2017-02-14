Report: Rashford stalls on new deal

Rashford has made an impact since breaking into the first team last season

Young England star Marcus Rashford is reportedly unhappy at the lack of playing time under new Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.

The forward has only started two of the last 12 Premier League games for Manchester United and the lack of an extended run in the Reds' team this campaign seems to have frustrated the 19-year-old from Wythenshawe. Rashford is not currently seeking a move away from the Reds, however, the stalling of contract negotiations will have alarmed some fans.

Rashford frustrated by lack of playing time up front

The United number 19 made 11 starting appearances in the league last season, scoring five goals, notoriously hitting the back of the net twice against Arsenal on his league debut as well as notching the winner away at cross-the-city rivals Manchester City. Many hoped he would kick on under Mourinho, but so far this season of te 20 games Rashford has played in, 10 of those appearances have come from the bench and of the games he has started, Zlatan Ibrahimovic's superb form has kept him out of position on the left-wing.

It is clear, however, that Mourinho has Rashford in his future plans. Speaking ahead of the Watford game last Friday the United boss stated that he is “always happy with Marcus's contribution. He's one of these players that, when he is on the pitch, he tries. When he's on the pitch, he gives you always something."

Mourinho went on to say that Rashford has told him he is "learning so much, even in tactical meetings, even in training sessions. He's learning so much, so I think his future will be brilliant”.

Rashford unlikely to leave

If Rashford does make the decision to further his career elsewhere, there will be no shortage of suitors. Rashford was the subject of rumours linking him with a loan move to West Ham United in January, and the latest rumblings will be sure to perk up the ears of the European Elite.

Rashford’s current deal is set to expire in 2020, and with the offer of a new deal it would appear the Old Trafford club have no desire to see the young Red depart anytime soon. United have a history of developing players from the youth team and hope Rashford can be the next success. You can likely see the England forward play some role in United’s round of 32 Europa League clash vs St. Etienne this Thursday and with United's fixture list building up, he should feature more in coming weeks.