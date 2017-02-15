Manchester United vs Saint-Etienne preview: Red Devils looking for first leg advantage in Europa League

Phil Jones, Michael Carrick and Wayne Rooney all missed training ahead of the Europa League clash (image source: Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Manchester United return to European action on Thursday evening when they host Saint-Etienne in the Europa League round of 32 at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho's side progressed into the knockout rounds after defeating Zorya Luhansk and Feyenoord in their final two group games.

United hoping to maintain upturn in form

Since losing in Turkey against Fenerbahce during the group stages, the Red Devils have lost just once in 22 outings, that coming in the EFL Cup semi-final against Hull City, where they progressed to the final in spite of that result in the second leg.

Confident victories over Watford and Leicester City have seen United regain confidence after winning just one of their previous five.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic remains one of the leading scorers in the Premier League, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan has found his best position in the United side, playing in the number 10 role behind the striker against Leicester, earning the man of the match award in the process.

Anthony Martial was recalled against the Hornets and was man of the match, scoring and assisting Juan Mata's strike.

Saint-Etienne struggling in front of goal

Christophe Galtier's side sit fifth in Ligue 1, and have won four of their six fixtures since returning from the winter break.

The French outfit are a solid defensive side, rather than a fluid attacking one and they have netted only 30 times in 25 league games, which is the ninth best record in the division.

However, they've conceded just 19 goals, only six of which have come at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, which indicates United need to get a comfortable lead in the first leg at the Theatre of Dreams.

Pogba brothers likely to face-off

Phil Jones is unlikely to start at Old Trafford after missing the last two games as a result of an injury he sustained in the 0-0 league draw with Hull.

Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick were missing from Wednesday's training session, and are unlikely to start after being left out of the starting line-up recently.

A midfield combination of Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba has worked fantastically well to break down defences of late, and is likely to be retained to see a the world's most expensive player face-off against his brother Florentin Pogba.

Florentin Pogba in action for Saint-Etienne earlier this season (image source: Valery Hache/Getty Images)

Martial was the man of the match against Walter Mazzarri's Watford side, and is likely to retain his place after an outstanding performance.