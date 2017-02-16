Jose Mourinho confirms Rojo to return but Jones, Carrick, Rooney and Shaw will miss Saint-Etienne clash

Jose Mourinho takes questions from journalists at the Aon Training Complex in Carrington on Thursday (John Peters via Getty Images)

In his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Jose Mourinho offered some team news for tonight's Europa League Round of 32 1st leg fixture against Saint-Etienne, announcing that a few big names are not available for selection.

Yet another setback for Luke Shaw

Argentine defender Marcos Rojo played no part in the recent win against Watford through a suspected injury but Mourinho has confirmed that he's now available again. It sounds like the best he'll do is the substitutes bench though after the Manchester United manager stated that there'll be no changes at the back after a solid display in that 2-0 win over The Hornets.

Out of favour left-back Luke Shaw looks set to be snubbed for the fourth consecutive match even though he's fully fit because of his bosses delight with the back four of Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly and Daley Blind. The decision is bound to spark more rumours about the player's future at Old Trafford, however the successful management of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Anthony Martial should give the young Englishman hope.

Michael Carrick and Wayne Rooney have minor injuries

Experienced centre-midfielder Michael Carrick has turned into somewhat of a key figure in the United ranks this season but he was left out of the previous game and now Jose Mourinho has revealed that he, along with captain Wayne Rooney, have slight muscle strains. Rooney hasn't started a Premier League game all year but he's been a popular choice in other competitions such as the Europa League so it'd make sense if Zlatan Ibrahimovic was to start tonight and then rested at the weekend versus Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup.

Phil Jones appears to still be recovering from the foot injury he suffered at Old Trafford against Hull City at the start of the month and is the final player unavailable for selection. With the back four already set and Rojo returning, Manchester United shouldn't have any defensive problems and will be hoping he can feature in that FA Cup tie on Sunday.