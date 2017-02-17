Manchester United Player Ratings vs St. Etienne - Martial performs again

Martial starred for United in the 3-0 victory

Manchester United all but sealed qualification to the Last 16 of the Europa League after their 3-0 win over St. Etienne in the first leg at Old Trafford, courtesy of a Zlatan Ibrahimovic hat-trick. It wasn't all plain sailing, but the job is almost done. How did the players perform tonight?

Starting XI

Sergio Romero - Continues to be a solid back up for De Gea. Very little to do tonight but when called upon he was reliable and continues to show that he can be trusted in goal. Another clean sheet too for the Argentine. 6.

Antonio Valencia - Not as solid tonight as he has usually been this season. He was caught out of positon on more than a few occassions, but did offer plenty when going forward, however, some of his crossing was poor. 5.

Eric Bailly - A shaky start for the Ivorian in what was a rather mixed performance from him. After a few dodgy passes to begin with he did improve and made some great tackles and a few important blocks. Good to have him back. 6.

Chris Smalling - An impressive display from tonight's captain. He looks good beside Eric Bailly in defence and seems a lot more comofortable and reliable. Some brilliant interceptions and tackles tonight. 7.

Daley Blind - Another decent display from the Dutchman. Offered plenty going forward and put in some decent crosses. His performances are starting to improve but at times was poorly caught out down the wing. Did however make some great tackles to prevent dangerous attacks from the French side. 6.

Ander Herrera - Further proving why he's one of the key men under Jose Mourinho. A solid display in midfield and one of the better players tonight. At times he was sloppy but the Spaniard made some brilliant tackles and interceptions, acting like a future Captain. 7.

Paul Pogba - The Frenchman oozes class, some brilliant passing and pieces of skill tonight and was very unlucky not to have had a goal of his own after he hit the bar with a header. 7.

Marouane Fellaini - Had a goal disallowed for offside but was never properly involved in the game. Gave away a few poor passes. 5.

Juan Mata - Not the best of performances from the Spaniard, had some nice plays with Valencia down the right but wasn't able to get completely into it. 5.

Anthony Martial - Great to have him back also. Another great performance with some lovely pieces of skill, looks a real danger down the left. Also unlucky not to get on the scoresheet. 8.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic - A better performance from the big Swede tonight compared to Saturday, a deflected free-kick, a tap-in and a penalty ensured the victory as Ibrahimovic claimed his first Manchester United hat-trick. Involved more, but other than the goals didn't provide as much, but the Swedish striker did his job. 7.

Subs

Jesse Lingard - Added more pace to the attack when he came on. 6.

Marcus Rashford - Very influential when he came on and always looked a danger. 7.

Ashley Young - A brief but bright spell down the right. 6.