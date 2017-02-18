Manchester United Predicted XI vs Blackburn Rovers: Who does Mourinho pick as Red Devils look to continue cup defence?

The Red Devils have been beaten just once in domestic competition since late October / Getty Images/ Jean Catuffe

Manchester United travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers in the last 16 of the FA Cup.

Jose Mourinho's side are still in contention for three trophies, after an impressive victory over Saint-Etienne in the Europa League, and the EFL Cup final against Southampton coming up on February 26 at Wembley.

The convincing win over the French side on Thursday night means the tie is all but over going into the second leg, which should lead to Mourinho fielding a stronger side in the fifth round tie.

Goalkeeper and defence

Goalkeeper - Sergio Romero: The Argentinian is a more than capable stand-in to David de Gea, and kept a clean sheet in the Europa League on thursday, making some impressive stops.

Right-back - Matteo Darmian: The Italian finds himself down the pecking order at this juncture of the season. Unable to get into the team on either side, the form of Antonio Valencia and Daley Blind means he has been frozen out of late. This should present a good opportunity for Mourinho to rest Valencia, and give Darmian such much needed game time.

Centre-back - Phil Jones: Jones' return to the side in November re-established the potential that was widely seen when he first arrived at Old Trafford. His solidity at the back has been very impressive for a man who has missed so much football due to injury. If his recent injury niggle clears up in time, Jones should return to the side.

Centre-back - Chris Smalling: The United vice-captain has returned to good form of late. Looking far more comfortable after shaking off his injuries, Smalling has stepped up his forward work as well, distributing the ball from the back far better than the earlier stages of the season.

Left-back: Luke Shaw: Shaw has started just once for United since November, but the FA Cup represents a good opportunity to re-integrate him into the side. Struggling for form and fitness all season, the 21-year-old hasn't really returned to his best since suffering a double-leg break in the Champions League last season against PSV.

Midfield and attack

Defensive-midfielder - Michael Carrick: The veteran midfielder has been sacrificed from the first-team to incorporate more attacking players to solve goal-scoring woes. However, Carrick is the perfect man for the job for such a cup tie, to calm the play in the midfield and control the pace, while playing through balls to the pacey United attackers.

Centre-midfielder - Marouane Fellaini: The Belgian started against Wigan in the last round and opened the scoring just before half-time to set up the emphatic victory. Hauled off at half-time against Saint-Etienne, Fellaini should be well rested and fresh to bring a physical edge to the United midfield against Owen Coyle's struggling Rovers'

Centre-attacking midfielder - Wayne Rooney: The United skipper hasn't seen much game time since he broke the club's all time goal-scoring record against Stoke with a world-class free-kick. Rooney has been impressive for the club when featuring since the turn of the year so should make his return to the side at Ewood Park.

Right-winger - Jesse Lingard: Lingard has failed to impress when given opportunities of late. Since his stand-out display against West Brom at The Hawthorns, the England international has shown a timidness to his play, and if selected will need to impress at Ewood Park.

Left-winger - Anthony Martial: After a shaky start to the season, the Frenchman is really starting to show Jose Mourinho what all the fuss is about. His incredible displays of pace and dribbling skill against Watford and Saint-Etienne have earned him rave reviews as he terrorised the opposition full-backs.

Striker - Marcus Rashford: Although the English starlet may have been slightly goal-shy this term, he has still been an impressive performer. Similarly to Martial, direct running and frightening pace cause defenders all sorts of problems, and open gaps for players around them. A Rashford start at striker increases his chances of finding the net, and gives superstar forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic a well-deserved rest.