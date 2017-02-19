Zlatan Ibrahimovic has pushed United forward, says Bryan Robson

(Source: Jean Catuffe)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been in terrific form this season for Manchester United. Prior to his move, many doubted whether the seasoned goal-machine would be able to cope with the Premier League, but he has answered his critics well.

Club legend and former captain Bryan Robson has voiced his support for the Swede in saying that he has been "terrific" and has helped in taking the club to the next level.

Ibrahimovic scored his first hat-trick for the club in the 3-0 win over AS St. Etienne and that took his tally to 23 goals in 35 matches in all competitions for the Red Devils.

Robson reserves high praise for Ibrahimovic

When Robson moved to the club in the 1981, he was the catalyst for the club's successes under then manager Ron Atkinson. He then became the captain for 13 years winning three FA Cups and one European Cup Winners' Cup.

And now, Robson believes that Ibrahimovic can have a great impact at the club. The Swede brings a lot to the club in terms of character, quality and has been "terrific" according to the former United captain.

Robson spoke to Omnisport about the United No.9 and said,"He has an unbelievable record whichever league he's played in. He's a personality and that's what he has brought to Man United. It's rubbed off on the other players and has improved their performance."

He also hailed Zlatan's goalscoring record this season, having broken the 20-goal barrier. Robson said that it's "great" that Ibrahimovic has already scored 20 goals this season and said his threat as a goalscorer is why he's been "brought to the club".

Mourinho has made key signings says Robson

The summer of 2016 was one of change for United once again as Jose Mourinho became manager and made four key signings for the club. Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all arrived at the club and have become key players in the team ever since.

Robson believes that Mourinho's signings have been the reason for the club's excellent form in all competitions including a 16-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League.

Robson says,"Jose's signings have made a major impact on the team and squad. We started off really well, winning the first three games but then we went on a bit of a dip after too many draws".

He added that the last 20 games in all competitions, the players have done "really well". He highlighted the fact that the players "understand" what Mourinho wants and that he's gotten "used to the players".

After beating St.Etienne 3-0 in the Europa League, United face Blackburn Rovers today in the FA Cup as they aim to retain the coveted trophy.