Anthony Martial wants to stay with Manchester United 'for as long as possible'

Martial has started three consecutive games (Photo: Chris Brunskill Ltd)

Anthony Martial has insisted that he wants to stay with Manchester United “for as long as possible”, playing down talks linking him away.

The 21-year-old has spoke of his love for the club, but there has been speculation this season as he hasn’t managed to show the form he did in his first season at Old Trafford.

Martial has started the previous three matches, but it appeared that he wasn’t in manager Jose Mourinho’s plans this season.

Martial loves Manchester United

The French international, who started in the FA Cup win over Blackburn Rovers, has given the Portuguese boss something to think about with some impressive performances and he is looking to start his fourth-consecutive game against Saint-Etienne.

“I love Manchester, I love the club and I love the fans,” Martial said ahead of the Europa League Round of 32 tie. “(The fans) give me a lot of joy and I really enjoy having them backing me.

“I try to be as good as possible to make to make them happy, to satisfy them, so what I just want is to stay as long as possible at this club.”

In his debut campaign, under former boss Louis van Gaal, Martial scored 20 goals and picked up 16 assists.

Attacker wants to prove himself at Old Trafford

The Frenchman signed from Monaco last in the summer of 2015 and made a blistering start to his career in the Premier League.

However, under Mourinho, he hasn’t been a first choice and has only netted seven goals in the 2016-17 season.

United take on Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne in the Europa League tonight – taking a three-goal cushion to France – and they are looking to progress through to the Last-16 stage of the competition.

Martial has played as a striker this season, but mainly out on the wing, and rumours that he is unsettled with the club was quickly shot down by the player, who insisted that he is going nowhere.