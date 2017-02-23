EFL Cup victory a must for United amidst a fixture pile up

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is a doubt for the EFL Cup Final (Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Since the 4-0 defeat by Chelsea way back in October, Manchester United have been most impressive. Only one defeat since that seemingly watershed moment and United are now in a Cup Final, and two quarter-finals. Crucially, they are within touching distance of a top four place.

Fixtures piling up

Last week, Jose Mourinho, who deserves a lot of plaudits for United's form, warned that April and May were going to be extremely tough due to fixture congestion. It may be that he can add March to the difficult months.

United are yet to find out their Europa League opponents after they impressively disposed of St Etienne. Regardless of who they face, the two legs of the quarter-final sandwich possibly the worst FA Cup tie available - Chelsea away.

The first leg is on a Thursday, the Chelsea game on the following Monday and then United will play the second leg just three days later. Whether United are away in the second leg or not, three high-intensity games in the space of seven days is far from ideal.

In the space of a week, United could be out of two competitions.

It is not that United can't win in both competitions. They are the favourites for the Europa League, and there are plenty of teams left in the competition that are far inferior to the Reds. Beating Chelsea away would be tough, but a repeat 4-0 scoreline is unthinkable. United, in the form that they are in, have every chance at Stamford Bridge.

The issue is the number of games. In the second leg victory over St Etienne, United lost Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Michael Carrick to injury. They also lost Eric Bailly to suspension for the first leg of the quarter-final after a red card.

Injuries could be a curse

Both injured players are a loss, should they fail to make the line up against Southampton in the EFL Cup Final. Yet such is the great form of all the players at the moment, you feel that United can overcome the blow.

When games are coming thick and fast, then if you are winning, tiredness does not play a factor. The treble winning year is the best case in point. Yet injuries and suspensions will tell should United pick up their share.

Mourinho was excellent in his post-match interview in playing down the loss of Mkhitaryan and Carrick. He emphasised that it is an opportunity for others. Ander Herrara and most likely Anthony Martial will take their place on Sunday and both players have been contributing greatly of late.

The same can be said for all the squad. Players are coming in and taking opportunities.

United need Rooney

There had been great speculation surrounding the future of Wayne Rooney, equally of Ashley Young. Both have since ended such speculation, committing at least their short-term future to the club, Rooney doing so on Thursday evening.

Mourinho wants Rooney to stay and he needs him (Photo: Jan Kruger / Getty Images)

Mourinho, rather than fuel the speculation, was quite clear in stating he wanted hRooneyto stay. Everyone connected with the club should be pleased he is doing so. Had United lost Rooney now, after the departures of Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay in January, United would be looking thin even without injuries.

So the EFL Cup Final takes on great importance. A defeat would be a huge blow, but United could theoretically have a bench consisting of Young (Antonia Valencia is likely to replace him), Bastian Schweinsteiger, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Marcos Rojo and maybe Matteo Darmian. Hardly shabby.

A victory could be the start of a path to glory, just as in '99. Success breeds success, and lifting a trophy in February will only boost the confidence. The fixtures are piling up though, and United will require some luck to prevail on multiple fronts.

First thing is first, United must exact revenge on Southampton for the 1976 FA Cup shock the last time that the teams met in a Cup Final and the only time Southampton have lifted silverware. It certainly presents United's best chance.