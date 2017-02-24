Manchester United handed FC Rostov tie in last 16 of the Europa League

United celebrate vs Saint-Etienne | Photo: Tom Purslow/Man Utd via Getty Images

Manchester United have been drawn to play Russian side FC Rostov in the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League in a tie that is sure to be keenly contested.

The first leg is due to take place on March 9 at the Olimp-2 Stadium before the return fixture on March 16 at Old Trafford.

Unideal trip to Russia before quarter-final at Chelsea

The tie hands José Mourinho a huge problem due to the fact that the first leg in Russia takes place four days before their FA Cup quarter-final clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, though the Portuguese will be thankful the away tie is on a Monday, giving his side a day extra than usual.

It means that Mourinho will have to rotate his squad due to the fixture congestion that sees the team play three very important fixtures in the space of seven days in March.

United qualified after comfortable victory

United made it through to this stage of the competition after comfortably defeating Saint-Etienne 4-0 on aggregate in a tie that saw the Red Devils show their class and also how important it is to the team this season.

The Reds are not guaranteed to finish in a top four place in the Premier League this season. By winning the Europa League, the team could still meet its expectations of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Rostov are a team not to be taken lightly

It won't be an easy tie for the Red Devils, though, as Rostov started the season in the Champions League before eventually finishing third in group D, behind Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich which meant they fell down to the Europa League.

To qualify for the last 16 they confidently dispatched Sparta Prague 5-1 on aggregate to set up this intriguing tie with United and they have shown they are a team to be reckoned with on their home patch after beating Bayern there 3-2 this season.