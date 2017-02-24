Jose Mourinho has "no doubts" of Wayne Rooney's involvement in EFL Cup final

Above: Wayne Rooney during a Manchester United training session | Photo: Getty Images/ Matthew Peters

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, has stated that he has "no doubts" that captain and the club's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney will have some involvement in Sunday's EFL Cup final against Southampton.

Been involved in the game

It has been a up and down season for the veteran striker, with controversy surrounding him while on England duty and a recent struggle for fitness.

Rooney hasn't played since the beginning of February having suffered with injury, but has returned to full training over the past week yet he was left at home ahead of Thursday's 1-0 victory over Saint Etienne.

There were heavy rumours linking the 31-year-old with a move to China ahead of their transfer deadline day on Tuesday, but Rooney stated his commitment to the club and ahead of the final, Mourinho stated that he will be involved in some capacity.

"Wayne's fine, he's training with the team," Mourinho confirmed to his pre-match press conference. "He was not selected for Saint-Etienne because he was not ready to play."

"But he was ready to have one more important training session," the manager stated to the press. "No doubts, no doubts, he is involved in the game."

"Michael [Carrick] is available," the 47-year-old confirmed. "Clever, experienced. He left the pitch [against Saint-Etienne] in the right moment so Michael is available."

"Mkhitaryan is out," Mourinho conceded. "Jones, let's see and decide tomorrow."

"Can't wait" for it

Sunday will be the first opportunity for the Red Devils to get their first silverware of the season, with Mourinho been no stranger to the League Cup.

The coach won it on three separate occasions with former club Chelsea, and he stated that he can't wait for the contest at Wembley.

"I just want to play, I can’t wait," he told MUTV. "I’m not nervous. I’ve had many years in football, many finals - I want to play."

“I want to win," the coach stated to the club's channel."I want to play, I want a challenge."

"I like finals and big games," said the Portuguese manager. "I want to feel responsibility, big responsibility – that’s all."

“I'll go for dinner with all my assistants," he said in reference to his plans. "We’re in a positive way, we’re together and we start now being together and focused on the game."

"It’s not one more game it’s always a special match," Mourinho concluded. "Everything is normal – we train, we travel, we are ready."

Manchester United will take on Southampton in the EFL Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, February 26 with kick-off at 4:30pm GMT.