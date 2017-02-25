Why the EFL Cup is important to Manchester United

Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Fatigued, tired, mentally weak; phrases we see thrown around on an increasing basis as managers and pundits look for reasons why teams underperform. And what's to blame? Many will say fixture congestion. With most of the top Premier League sides embroiled in either the Champions League or the Europa League, as well as the much loved FA Cup, the EFL Cup can often be overlooked.

It's fair to say José Mourinho enjoys the occasionally moan, but this season is still battling on four fronts - albeit the Premier League title now looking nigh on impossible. This year he has managed to get the balance right between rotating his squad enough to protect from injuries, but not to weaken it too much to fall foul of a cup upset. Compared to the aforementioned FA Cup, the EFL Cup gets less coverage, attention and crowd numbers but leaves plenty of hurdles for the biggest teams to overcome.

In their run to Sunday's final Manchester United have encountered the likes of Northampton Town, but also Premier League rivals West Ham United and a resurgent Hull City. Ultimately both Manchester United and Southampton have succeeded where others have failed, and both sides would be delighted were the trophy to be going home with them at full time on Sunday.

League Cup can be just one of many

Mourinho may have far greater plans for the Red Devils than a League Cup victory, but it gives the squad some much-needed confidence after the turmoil at the club since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure. Many have described the air around Old Trafford as a new era since Mourinho’s arrival, and that will only be fuelled further with a piece of silverware. Often forgotten too are the fans. For Southampton, it's a rare sight of silverware with top ten Premier League placings thought of as a success. With the unpredictability of the FA Cup, the League Cup provides another chance for fans to experience the memorable feeling of a day out with their club at Wembley - the home of English football.

For Manchester United, there's more to Sunday's game than just a win. Not only could it signal the start of Mourinho's era at United, it would also put him alongside the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson and Brian Clough in winning the League Cup a record fourth time. For the club itself, a win would mean them leapfrogging Liverpool as the most successful English club with 42 major trophies.

'Winning mentality' important

Another overused term in modern day football is a ‘winning mentality’, but in this case. perhaps it is perfectly justified. For the likes of Northampton Town, the EFL Cup could be the highlight of their season, the chance to knock out a club with millions of pounds more resources and astounding player transfer fees they could only dream of. Manchester United arrived to win the game, as true professionals focused on getting into the next round and not their opposition or the headlines they could have made for all the wrong reasons.

It may not be the biggest accolade on Jose Mourinho’s CV and Southampton fans may not have imagined they would reach this stage, but for United and Saints fans come Sunday, there will be no doubting of the importance of the EFL Cup.