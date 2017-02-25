Man Utd Team News: Key players missing for EFL Cup Final

Jose Mourinho faces off against Claude Puel at Wembley | Photo: Getty Images

Manchester United take on Southampton in the EFL Cup final with fans anxiously waiting on the team sheet.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Michael Carrick limped out of the midweek Europa League win over Saint-Etienne with muscle injuries, and Phil Jones and Wayne Rooney have missed recent games thanks to other niggles.

Manager Jose Mourinho confirmed that the Armenian playmaker Mkhitaryan will miss the final after he couldn't recover from a hamstring strain sustained in Southern France.

Mkhitaryan to miss final

Although Mkhitaryan will miss the final, the Red Devils have had better news on the injury front elsewhere; veteran midfielder Carrick is available for the final, after recovering from the calf injury that forced him off in midweek.

Centre-back Phil Jones is touch-and-go ahead of the final, having missed a succession of matches through injury.

Mourinho said: "Michael is available. Clever, experienced. He left the pitch in the right moment so Michael is available. Mkhitaryan is out and Jones, let's see and decide tomorrow."

Rooney in United squad

Captain Wayne Rooney has travelled as a part of the matchday squad, after a period out through injury.

United's record goalscorer confirmed he is staying at Old Trafford for the rest of the season, despite his agent meeting with clubs in China to discuss a move away from the Theatre of Dreams.

Mourinho said: "Wayne's fine, he's training with the team. He was not selected for Saint-Etienne because he was not ready to play but he was ready to have one more important training session and no doubts, no doubts, he is involved in the game."

Spanish midfield maestro Ander Herrera is in line to return after missing the second leg against Saint-Etienne through suspension.