Ibrahimović showing he is a "serial winner," says Gary Neville

Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrating United's success in the EFL Cup at Wembley| Photo:Getty Images/John Patrick Fletcher

Gary Neville lauded the impact Zlatan Ibrahimovic has made at Manchester United labelling him a "serial winner" after seeing the Swede pick up his 32nd major trophy, and his first for the Reds.

Big game player

Ibrahimovic netted two goals against the Saints to secure the United's first piece of silverware this season, including a dramatic late winner in the 3-2 victory for United.

Neville believes the former Sweden international personality and winning mentality is the reason United boss Jose Mourinho brought him to Old Trafford.

"Sometimes ego, arrogance, and confidence are disliked," he said. "But sometimes people can pull it off- he certainly does. You saw his interview, he came here to win and he was winning.

Neville also noted the importance of Mourinho signing a player who shared the same outlook on football as him.

He added:"It was important when Jose Mourinho came to United that he had a player on the pitch who believed and thought the same as him – and he’s got one there.

Serial winner

“That’s why he brought him – he’s a serial winner, the manager, and so is Ibrahimovic.

The former England coach pointed to Ibrahimovic's past achievements at the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, stating "he's won wherever he's been and he carries personality and character onto the pitch."

Ibrahimovic will be intent on adding a further two trophies to his collection this season with United still involved in the Europa League and FA Cup.

Although, the Premier League crown looks like one which will evade the striker in 2016/17 with Chelsea currently 10 points clear at the top of the table as we reach the business end of the season.

The Reds return to Premier League action on Saturday lunchtime when they host Bournemouth at Old Trafford as they look move into the top four ahead of Liverpool and Arsenal.