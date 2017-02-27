Jose Mourinho urges Manchester United to claim more trophies after EFL Cup triumph

Above: Jose Mourinho with the EFL Cup after the 3-2 win over Southampton | Photo: Getty Images/Alex Livesey

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, has stated that the Red Devils need to "fight for more" in terms of trophies, as he claimed his first major trophy with United after the 3-2 victory over Southampton.

Can win more

United headed to Wembley Stadium on Sunday looking to add to their Community Shield title, but were given a tough test in Claude Puel's side.

The Saints pretty much dominated throughout the 90 minutes, but goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Jesse Lingard somehow managed to put United into a seemingly comfortable lead. However, a brace from Manolo Gabbiadini got them back into it, it looked to be heading into extra-time but a late header from Ibrahimovic secured their third trophy in ten months.

Mourinho created history as the first United manager to win a major trophy in their first season, but with the club still in both the FA Cup and Europa League Mourinho stated that his side need to kick on.

"The reality is that we want more," Mourinho stated after his side's cup victory. "My contract is long, I have two more years with this one, so hopefully I can win more."

"This season I know it's difficult," he admitted to the press. "But the reality is we have to try to fight for more."

“I don’t want to look at this win as a platform," the coach stressed to manutd.com. "I prefer to look at it as something in hand."

"It is one less competition that we delete from our minds," the 47-year-old told the club's site. "We had it in our minds for about a month. It is over, it is finished. It is a sense of relief."

"This game was a tricky final," he conceded. "Southampton are a club that is growing."

"They have good players, a good coach, their fans were the same number as our fans," Mourinho added. "So this was a tricky kind of final."

Won the game

The Swede has had a monumental impact on the Red Devils this season both on and off the pitch, as his 25th and the 26th goals of the season secured his excellent record of winning silverware in every season since his first year with Ajax back in the 2001/02 season.

The 35-year-old showed what impact he would have early on with his winner over Leicester City in the Community Shield at the beginning of the season, and Mourinho stated that his admiration for the striker.

“He won the game for us," Mourinho admitted when speaking to the Swede. "He was outstanding."

"Paul Pogba was at a similar level but Zlatan was outstanding," the coach conceded in the Wembley press room. "In a match where our opponent was better than us for large periods of the game."

"They deserved to go to extra-time they didn’t deserve to lose," Mourinho concluded. "But Zlatan made the difference and won us the cup.”