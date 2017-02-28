Ibrahimović a great help to youngsters at Man United, says Cantona

Above: Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrating his first goal against Southampton at Wembley on Sunday | Photo: Getty Images/Michael Steele

Manchester United icon Eric Cantona believes current Red's striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played a pivotal role in mentoring his younger teammates at the club.

Father figure

The Swede has made quite the impact for United since joining on a free transfer from Paris St Germain in the summer.

The 35-year-old clinched the EFL Cup trophy for the Reds on Sunday with a brace against Southampton including a late winner at Wembley, which took his goal tally to 26 for the season.

Ibrahimovic has been credited this season for his relationship with the younger generation at United, especially with 19-year-old Marcus Rashford and 21-year-old Anthony Martial.

Cantona spoke to Manchester United about the importance of Ibrahimovic using his vast experience to set an example to the youngsters at Old Trafford.

"He’s a great player with a strong personality," he said. "He played for Milan and Barcelona so he knows and understands the pressure.

Setting an example

"He has proved he is also a great man because there are two type of old player, the one which does not like the young players, and can destroy them."

The Frenchman reminisced about the impact Polish goalkeeper Andrzej Szarmach had on his career, "I remember playing with Szarmach, he was Polish and played in two World Cup semi-finals, he was a great player and he helped me so much, and I told him that when I was older I would try and do the same thing.

"I am sure he will do the same. It is very helpful for young players because he is a great player with a strong personality," he stated about the former Sweden international."He wants to help the youngest players and it is important for the experienced players to give example to the youngest one."

Ibrahimovic is expected to lead the line for United against Bournemouth on Saturday lunchtime in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

The experienced forward found the net against the Cherries in a 3-1 victory for the Reds in the reverse fixture earlier this season.