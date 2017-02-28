Herrera hails manager and claims "it's not easy to beat" Man United

Herrera was phenomenal at Wembley on Sunday. | Photo: Catherine Ivill - AMA via Getty Images

Manchester United won the season's first major honour on Sunday when they defeated Southampton 3-2 at Wembley Stadium to win the EFL Cup. However, according to midfielder Ander Herrera, United want more from this season, and that desire is emanating from the manager on to the rest of the squad.

Mourinho has rubbed off on the squad

"I think one of the things [Jose] Mourinho has brought to this club is he is a winner," Herrera told MUTV. "He shared that with the group, with the team and with the squad."

Under Mourinho, United are now 2-0 in showpiece events at Wembley, having already beaten Leicester City in August in the Community Shield.

The squad remain in the fight on a number of fronts this season: next midweek will see them play the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie against FC Rostov before travelling to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in the quarter-final of the FA Cup. The Reds--who may be out of the running for the Premier League--are nonetheless well in the fight for a top-four finish as well.

Herrera pleased with fighting spirit

Herrera continued his interview with MUTV to praise the fighting spirit which now pervades the United squad, and how difficult they have become to beat.

"At this moment, it’s not very easy to beat us," he said. "We have to respect every opponent but the badge sometimes wins the game. We keep going. It’s our second title of the season but it’s not enough for us."

In many ways, Herrera has personified that fighting spirit this season. He has become one of the first names on Mourinho's team sheet, and has earned plaudits for his ability to both dictate play and win the ball back all season.

Ander Herrera shrugs Steven Davis off the ball on Sunday afternoon. (Photo credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty)

Now, he wants the team to focus on greater success this season rather than just enjoying Sunday's triumph.

"Already, we have to focus on Bournemouth as we have to be in the top four. We want to play in the Champions League next season," he stated.

United will be back in action on Saturday when they host the Cherries at Old Trafford.