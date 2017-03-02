Reports: Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants another two years at Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was loving the post-match celebrations at Wembley after firing Manchester United to EFL Cup glory on Sunday. (Alex Livesey via Getty Images)

It's being reported that Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants to stay at Manchester United until he's 37-years-old because of his highly successful start to life in England under Jose Mourinho.

The 35-year-old has netted 26 times in all competitions in a debut season where many pundits and fans all over the world touted him to struggle to score 15 goals because of players struggling to adapt in the past.

Ibrahimovic's future has been up in the air over Champions League football next season

The experienced striker has an option to extend his contract for another season when his current deal ends in May and his manager Jose Mourinho has told fans to "camp outside his house" in attempt to persuade him to stay in needed.

Ibrahimovic's future at the club has remained in slight doubt because of the lingering uncertainty of Champions League football next season but The Mirror are reporting that he would like to remain in the North of England for the next two seasons after he achieved career trophy number 32 at the weekend.

When asked about what next season holds for him after guiding United to the club's fifth League Cup crown he calmly replied that there's still "two months of the season to go" and after that "let's see what happens." If the Reds were to make it into Europe's elite competition next season, Ibrahimovic would be a key asset yet again and possibly prove to be the extra bit of talent needed to improve on the club's recent failures on the European stage.

Ibrahimovic is probably the best free transfer ever

Manchester United have been heavily reliant on the self-proclaimed 'God of Manchester's' goals so far in the 2016/2017 season as Juan Mata is his closest competitor in club's goal scoring leaderboard with nine goals, 17 behind the big man's total. It's fascinating to think where United would be without him but, one thing is for certain, he probably is the best free transfer ever to be completed.