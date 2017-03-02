Manchester United Predicted XI vs AFC Bournemouth: Reds look to move out of sixth

Manchester United celebrate a goal in the 3-1 win against Bournemouth during the league opener back in August at the Vitality Stadium. Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Manchester United face Eddie Howe's Bournemouth at Old Trafford in Saturday's early kick-off where a win for the home side would mean leapfrogging Liverpool into 5th. The match is even being touted as the biggest of the season yet for José Mourinho and it's very likely that the starting line-up will reflect that.

The Defence

Goalkeeper - David De Gea: The run-in to the end of the season is now underway and Mourinho will want to field his strongest side for all Premier League games if possible as United are searching for that crucial Champions League spot. Sergio Romero has impressed while stepping in for the cup games and he'll definitely get more minutes this season, most likely in the Europa League, so the league needs to be used to give De Gea minutes like it has been all season.

Right-back - Antonio Valencia: The difference in quality is just too much between Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian to even consider dropping the revitalised Ecuadorian for the league run-in and it's very unlikely that it'll happen. Valencia's attacking threat, as well as his defensive ability, makes him one of the best full backs in the country and even his manager has openly said the same thing so he'll play a vital role in the team's push for a top four spot.

Centre-back - Chris Smalling: Chris Smalling has been critised for some disappointing performances this season but he did a fantastic job as captain in the EFL Cup final on Sunday and put in a brilliant shift as well. With Phil Jones yet to re-enter the squad it seems like the pair of Smalling and Eric Bailly is United's strongest centre-back partnership possible at the moment and will be the preffered Premier League option in the final games.

Centre-back - Eric Bailly: The Ivorian is probably one of the few names that go straight onto the starting XI teamsheet because he just seems like the perfect 'Jose Mourinho centre-back'. Strenght, composure, pace, he's got it all and hasn't really done anything wrong yet in the famous red shirt yet apart from the red card incident in Saint-Etienne so he's the perfect partner for Chris Smalling right now.

Left-back - Luke Shaw: Controversy alert! Daley Blind was likely to be the man on every fan's lips when talking about the left-back position this weekend before Jose Mourinho's press conference earlier on today, where the Portuguese boss confirmed that Luke Shaw will play a part against the South Coast side. It seems like it'd be a bit odd to keep a full-back on the bench to bring on as planned later on in the game so it appears to be nailed on that the young Englishman will start.

The Midfield

Centre-defensive-midfielder - Michael Carrick: Bournemouth can score goals, as Arsenal and Liverpool found out when they travelled down to the Vitality Stadium earlier on in the season, so a midfield three would be the better option here rather than a two. Michael Carrick has already had a great week with the announcement of his Testimonial match in June and he's likely to start tomorrow to give the midfield that stability and fight against the away side's counter-attacking threat.

Centre-midfielder - Ander Herrera: It was mentioned earlier that players like David De Gea and Antonio Valencia will be important for the run-in to the end of the Premier League campaign and Ander Herrera is definitely on that list of players. His passion and box-to-box ability is a key component to the club's success this year and has nearly featured in every game for the Reds this season so he has to be in the starting lineup.

Centre-midfielder - Paul Pogba: Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic bring that extra bit of confidence and swagger to the Manchester United dressing room and both men make up some of what is a very strong spine. The £89m man enjoyed a very good showing against Southampton at Wembley on Sunday and he's going to be a key figure in this United squad as Mourinho tries to rebuild the club to what it once was in future seasons.

The Attack

Right-winger - Jesse Lingard: Juan Mata is obviously the first choice player for the right wing position with Mkhitaryan not recovering in time for the match but Jesse Lingard was very impressive in the cup final, while Mata got taken off at half-time, and deserves another start. Many think that Lingard is better suited to a more central position but with Carrick playing in the holding role, there won't be an attacking midfielder from the start which is why he'd play on the right.

Left-winger - Anthony Martial: The French winger had a quiet game against Southampton but his league form has just been unquestionable and he has to start at the weekend. Martial has contributed towards more goals than any other United player since he joined from Monaco in the summer of 2015 and stats don't lie, he's a brilliant addition to the attacking force and Mourinho's management of him has improved him further.

Striker - Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not getting dropped, especially in the league, after bagging his 25th and 26th goals of the season while guiding the club to their 5th League Cup truimph last weekend. The Swedish striker has scored 17 more goals than Juan Mata who's in 2nd place in terms of goalscorers this season so you could say that United are relying on him to send them back into the Champions League next term.