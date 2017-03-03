Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho confirms Luke Shaw's involvement in Bournemouth clash

Above: Luke Shaw in action for Manchester United | Photo: Getty Images/VI-Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that full-back Luke Shaw will be included in his squad for the Saturday lunchtime clash with AFC Bournemouth.

Getting his opportunity

Shaw's career at Old Trafford has certainly hit the brakes since the arrival of Mourinho, with a host of injuries and a lack of chances and fitness hindering the 21-year-old's progress.

He has failed to make an appearance since the 4-0 over Wigan Athletic at the end of January, which was only appearance since the end of November with injuries once again holding him back.

Rumours of a possible summer exit from Old Trafford have been rife in the tabloids during the past weeks, but Mourinho confirmed that he will be given his opportunity against Eddie Howe's side.

"Luke Shaw, I have good news for you," Mourinho told his pre-match press conference. "He is selected for tomorrow."

"Again it is one step up from not being selected," the manager stated to the press. "From not being in the final, from not even being on the bench."

Mourinho continued: "Now, like Wayne he’s selected so he is playing or being on the bench. He becomes an option to us again. Luke is working hard trying to improve. He has improved by the physical point of view."

"I can say for sure with good dedication, good specific work," the Portuguese boss added. "Now obviously he needs some opportunities to feel alive to play some minutes on the pitch."

Welcoming a tricky opponent

Saturday's clash with their south coast opponents will be their first league action in three weeks due to cup commitments, and United will be looking for the three points that would take them into the top-four, if only for a few hours.

However, they will face a tough test in Howe's side who currently sit 14th. The Cherries only sit four points above the relegation zone but Mourinho believes that his side cannot be complacent.

“A very tricky dangerous team," Mourinho stated in reference to Bournemouth. "With quality and ambition [and] who are not afraid to play. They normally try to win matches and try not to draw.”