"Mourinho has made me a more complete player", says Marcus Rashford

Jose Mourinho looks on as Rashford runs down the wing in Saint-Etienne. (Dave Winter via Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford entered the Manchester United fray last season when a warm-up injury suffered by Anthony Martial meant that Louis van Gaal had to pick the teenager for a Round of 32 home tie against FC Midtjylland. He went on to score twice in that match and then bagged another two in his Premier League debut against Arsenal and from then on became a part of the first team on a permanent basis.

Jose Mourinho helping Rashford on and off the pitch

Starts have been a rarity under Jose Mourinho though, with the 19-year-old starting just 18 out of United's 42 fixtures so far this season and is having to play in a less-favoured right-wing position because of experienced striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic being preferred in the number nine role. Overall Rashford has seven goals in 35 appearances this term which isn't bad at all for a player on the flank but he thinks he'd have more goals if played up front because it's "easier to get your shot off" and to "get in and around the goals" when spearheading the attack.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports ahead of today's clash with Bournemouth at Old Trafford, the Manchester-born attacker explained how Mourinho was giving him lots of help "on and off the pitch" despite limited game time and insisted that this season has been "a chance to learn" instead of being "down, angry and annoyed". Even though 18 starts in 42 games doesn't seem like a lot, he's played 1042 minutes in this Premier League campaign which is more than any other youth player in the 16/17 league season.

Training every day is "massive" for his development

Rashford added that he was grateful for how many minutes he's played though because other players at different clubs "don't play at all" and he's "still only young" so he's "pleased" with how the season is going under new management. "It's not about scoring all the time", he emphasised, but more about "development" and to be training every day is massive for him.

With there potential being 66 games to be played by Manchester United this season as well as the club still fighting in three competitions, he'll definitely get more chances to start as Mourinho will look to use the whole squad as much as possible.