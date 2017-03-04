Man United player ratings as Reds fail to win at home again against Bournemouth

Paul Pogba squandered a number of opportunities in the second half | Photo: Getty Images/Shaun Botterill

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth at Old Trafford in an incident-packed affair.

Andrew Surman was dismissed for the Cherries, but Tyrone Mings, who stamped on Zlatan Ibrahimovic, should've also been dismissed.

The big Swede was also very lucky to avoid an early bath, after he retaliated with a stiff elbow to the young English defender.

The result marks seven draws at home this term, most of which follow a particular pattern; yet again United had 20 shots on goal, and couldn't put the game to bed.

The Defence

David de Gea - 7: De Gea had a rather more quiet game than opposite number Artur Boruc. He showed a very composed head to deny Benik Afobe when the forward was one-on-one with the Spaniard. He was powerless to stop Josh King's clinical penalty that earned Eddie Howe's side a point.

Antonio Valencia - 5: The Ecuadorian has been United's most consistent performer, but struggled against the Cherries. Wasteful crossing combined with very little wide support on the right meant Valencia had one of his poorer games. He did provide the assist for the United goal when his driven shot was turned in by Marcos Rojo.

Phil Jones - 2: Jones' second return from injury was far less successful than his first. Continually exposed by Afobe's physicality on the Bournemouth counter attack, it was only a matter of time before Jones cost his side. A needless lunge on Marc Pugh resulted in a Bournemouth penalty, and a level scoreline. Later on in the match, Jones' refusal to move the ball quickly stalled attacking momentum, making defending far easier for the Cherries.

Marcos Rojo - 6: Rojo was also susceptible to the pace and power of King and Afobe on the counter attack. However, his forward distribution was far quicker and of better quality. The Argentinian turned in Valencia's low driven shot to give United an early lead but the Red Devil couldn't hold on.

Luke Shaw: 6: Shaw's first start since November was a decent outing for the man who used to own the title of the world's most expensive teenager. Looking sharp on the ball and strong in the tackle, Shaw was able to launch counter attacks with Martial at the epicentre. His famed forward work looked understandably rusty.

The midfield

Michael Carrick - 6: Carrick returned to league action displaying typical control and calmness over the game. He missed Ander Herrera next to him breaking up the play, meaning Carrick had to do that and create opportunities, which he struggled to keep up with and was substituted on the hour.

Paul Pogba - 3: The Frenchman desperately struggled to stamp his authority on a game where his team needed him most. Playing deep to accommodate Wayne Rooney, Pogba was always looked far too deep to influence the game. His second half was dreadful, lumping the ball forward far too early, squandering good chances to work the ball around. He had a couple of golden opportunities inside the box to strike the winning goal but passed them up.

The Attack

Juan Mata - 7: The little Spaniard was the only United player to show any kind of composure in the closing stages. Mata popped up in spaces all over the pitch in the first half but didn't retain the support width that Valencia needed.

Wayne Rooney - 6: The United skipper returned and put in a solid showing at Old Trafford. He was a creative influence with some good pressing on the back four. Rooney also had a few opportunities that he should've converted.

Anthony Martial - 6: The skilful Frenchman had a game of two halves at Old Trafford. In the first half, his direct sprinting and skilful dribbling caused all sorts of problems for Adam Smith by dribbling past him. However, he seemed to change his mindset in the second half to cross into the box, which decreased his impact significantly.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 3: United's EFL Cup winning hero had an absolute stinker at Old Trafford. Failing to convert a couple of good chances early on, he got involved in a tussle with Tyrone Mings. After the former Ipswich man cowardly stamp to the head, Ibrahimovic responded with a brutal elbow that he somehow got away with. A saved penalty and very poor second half rounded off the worst showing of his United tenure.

The substitutes

Jesse Lingard - 3: Lingard's poor showing isn't all his fault, he was lumped at left-back in what looked a questionable decision from Jose Mourinho. He was unable to affect the game going forward as Bournemouth parked the bus and looked vulnerable going back.

Marcus Rashford - 5: Rashford's pace and skill was always going to be dangerous, but United's disjointed display in attack was summed up by the England starlet's struggle to create chances.

Marouane Fellaini - 4: Fellaini's physical presence caused a few problems for a tiring back four, but he was unable to impact the game the way he usually does off the bench. The Belgian was another player guilty of not moving the ball forward quickly enough late on.