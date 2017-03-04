Man Utd need to "move on" from disappointing Bournemouth draw, says Mourinho

Above: Jose Mourinho after the 1-1 draw with Bournemouth | Photo: Getty Images/Shaun Botterill

Manchester United manager José Mourinho, stated that his side need to "move on" from Saturday's disappointing 1-1 draw with a struggling AFC Bournemouth side.

Moving on to other things

United were handed an excellent opportunity to gain ground on the top four positions with their lunchtime clash with the Cherries, however it didn't go quite according to plan.

Marcos Rojo was the surprise goalscorer who gave the home side the lead, but a penalty from former United striker Joshua King saw the side's going into the break on level terms.

United dominated the second period with Eddie Howe's side down to ten men with Andrew Surman's dismissal, United looked to have secured the win with Zlatan Ibrahimovic's penalty but was saved well by Artur Boruc.

United will need to dust themselves off and prepare for the long trip to Russia against FC Rostov on Thursday, and Mourinho stated that the side need to move on from their stalemate.

"We have to," Mourinho said at his post-match press conference, "to other things."

"Probably these guys at other clubs in the Premier League have two or three days off," the coach stated to the press. "Time to disconnect."

"We have got to go to Russia," the 48-year-old stressed. "To Rostov in the Europa League on Thursday."

"We have to move on," Mourinho added. "And go for the next one."

Knows what he did

Though it was a dominating but frustrating performance from United, the main controversy came from the performance of referee Kevin Friend.

Friend gave two right decisions in the two penalty decisions, but the controversy came in the Surman dismissal, the possible dismissal of Harry Arter and mainly the battle between Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings.

The two were battling throughout the first period and it came to a boiling point towards the end of the half, when Mings looked to stamp on the Swede's head and Ibrahimovic replied with what looked a deliberate elbow into the defender's head.

Neither received punishment at the time but it can be expected that retrospective action will come to both of them, when asked about the situation Mourinho didn't choose to blame the referee for his side's performance.

"I don’t like to speak after matches," he said about the Mings/Ibrahimovic situation. "The referee was there; if you ask me if I’m going to be happy if Mings gets a four or five-game ban, I really don’t care about it."

"The referee made two important decisions which were right – two penalties, no doubt about it," he conceded. "If we didn’t win it was because Boruc made an amazing performance."