Home form could cost Manchester United a top four place, admits Jose Mourinho

Above: Jose Mourinho after the 1-1 draw with Bournemouth | Photo: Getty Images/John Peters

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho stated his fears that his side's home form in the league this season could cost them a top four finish, after Saturday's frustrating 1-1 draw with AFC Bournemouth.

Losing too many points

It has been a great, but equally frustrating season for United so far this season, with fantastic highs with an EFL Cup victory and the excellent run of form that they currently find themselves on on a number of fronts.

However it can be said that they could certainly be in a better position in terms of the Premier League table, as the Red Devils have failed to perform at Theatre of Dreams in the current campaign.

United have drawn ten games with seven of those coming at Old Trafford, with their seventh coming at the weekend when Marcos Rojo's effort was cancelled out by Joshua King's penalty in the controversial stalemate with Eddie Howe's side.

The Manchester club currently sit three points outside the top four but with no league matches until the 19th March, Mourinho stated that they are not out of the race but admitted that their home form needs to improve.

"If you look at the points we lost at home," Mourinho told manutd.com. "I don't speak about the Man City match - all the other matches we drew."

"If you accumulate these points," Mourinho admitted to the club's website. "You are talking about 10 or 12 and with these points we are not just speaking about the top four."

"We would be speaking about the top two or top one," the coach conceded. "We lost too many points at home and obviously cost us our position."

"Are we dead in relation to the top four?," the 48-year-old pondered. "No, we are not dead. We are not dead."

"But the reality is," Mourinho added. "That we are losing too many points at home."

Embracing the schedule

United will have to dust themselves down quickly as they travel to Russia for Thursday's Europa League last 16 clash with FC Rostov. This will be followed by an FA quarter-final clash with Chelsea, the return leg against Rostov and then a trip to Middlesbrough, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic stated that their schedule can't be blamed for Saturday's draw.

"When you don’t win games," Ibrahimovic said about the side's schedule. "You try to find a lot of excuses."

"If we had won easily nobody would have even asked if we play a lot of games," the Swede stated. "If we are tired or if we are not playing well."

"Every game we play I enjoy them," he concluded. "It is a lot of games but it is not an excuse."