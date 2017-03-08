FC Rostov vs Manchester United Preview: Red Devils looking for place in Europa League quarter-finals

Jose Mourinho has expressed concerns about the quality of the pitch ahead of the clash with Rostov / Getty Images / Matthew Peters

Manchester United travel to FC Rostov in the last 16 of the Europa League without captain Wayne Rooney.

The United skipper, as well as full-back Luke Shaw, has been omitted from Jose Mourinho's 20-man travelling squad.

The Red Devils are still on course for a treble, having beaten Southampton in the EFL Cup final, and will face Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Monday.

Form

The Red Devils missed a glorious opportunity to climb into the top four on Saturday, after yet again dominating at home and drawing, this time against Eddie Howe's Bournemouth.

Despite their failure to climb the Premier League table, United are unbeaten in nine games, and they've been defeated just once in their last 27 games, away at Hull in the EFL Cup semi-final second leg.

The Red Devils have turned a horrendous run of European away form around, with consecutive victories on the road against Zorya Luhansk and Saint-Etienne.

Opposition

Rostov sit fifth in the Russian Premier League, having won only four of their past 10 games domestically.

Similarly to Saint-Etienne, the Russian outfit are not a lethal attacking side, but more defensively solid, conceding just 12 goals in their 18 league games.

Rostov are not to be taken lightly, as they dispatched of Ajax in the last 32, winning 5-2 on aggregate, mainly thanks to a 4-1 home first leg victory.

They find themselves in the Europa League after finishing 3rd in their Champions League group, where they were narrowly beaten twice by Atletico Madrid, and beat Bayern Munich 3-2 at the Olimp-2.

Team News

Despite his domestic suspension for an elbow on Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings, Zlatan Ibrahimovic will start in Russia, but will miss the three subsequent games, including the FA Cup tie at Stamford Bridge.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan returns to the United squad for the first time since limping out of the victory in Saint-Etienne, but may start on the bench.

Wayne Rooney and Luke Shaw have not been included in the matchday squad despite starting against Bournemouth.

Marcus Rashford is likely to be rested as he prepares for a spell in the side starting up front, and Ander Herrera is likely to return.